Chautauqua County, NY

Gov. Hochul announces new lithium-ion gigafactory in Chautauqua County

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
Gov. Hochul announced Monday that Electrovaya, a lithium-ion battery producer, will build its first U.S plant in the town of Ellicott.

The new facility will produce up to 250 jobs and produce over a GWh of batteries per year.

"Thanks to state resources, Electrovaya is bringing up to 250 jobs to Chautauqua County and deepening New York's involvement in the growing clean energy sector," Hochul said. "the race is one to capture the high-paying jobs that come with clean tech, and there is no place like New York for these manufacturers to grow, operate, and thrive."

The facility will help tap into the lithium-ion battery demand for e-forklifts, e-trucks, and e-buses. Electrovaya says they selected the location because it is the best location for the company to provide services to its growing customer base.

Ernie Sanita
3d ago

Let's talk about the almost $ 700million Kathy HOCHUL spent recently on COVID 19 test kits from a company that charged her double the price other companies quoted NYS. Did I mention they were a major contributor to her re election campaign also. WHY IS IT NYS AG James mentioning this major crime ? ALMOST $700 MILLION DOLLARS! THATS 1.5 BILLION TOTAL WITH THE $800 MILLION TO BENEFIT HER HUSBANDS client !

Reply
16
David Gaiser II
3d ago

Can you tell me where the resources for the batteries are coming from? We already know, from past reporting, the materials needed for creating batteries of any kind are scarce. We also know China is the biggest producer of said material

Reply
5
Dave Wassink
3d ago

company should be boycotted no employees no batteries it's a win against cuhocul and her spending

Reply
11
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

