Idaho gas prices hold steady

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Average gasoline prices in Idaho are unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.38/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Prices in Idaho are 11.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 70.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $3.94/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.89/g, a difference of 95.0 cents per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back 10 years:

October 3, 2021: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

October 3, 2020: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

October 3, 2019: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

October 3, 2018: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

October 3, 2017: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

October 3, 2016: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

October 3, 2015: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

October 3, 2014: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

October 3, 2013: $3.70/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)

October 3, 2012: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $3.93/g, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.93/g.

Boise- $4.36/g, down 3.0 cents per gallon from last week's $4.39/g.

Spokane- $4.74/g, up 20.2 cents per gallon from last week's $4.53/g.

The national average price of diesel has declined 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.86 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78/g today. The national average is up 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 59.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"With gas prices continuing to surge on the West Coast and Great Lakes, the national average saw its second straight weekly rise. But at the same time, areas of the Northeast and Gulf Coast have continued to see declines as the the nation experiences sharp differences in trends between regions," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Some West Coast states saw prices rise 35 to 55 cents per gallon in the last week as refinery issues continued to impact gasoline supply, which fell to its lowest level in a decade in the region, causing prices to skyrocket. While I'm hopeful there will eventually be relief, prices could go a bit higher before cooling off. In addition, OPEC could decide to cut oil production by a million barrels as the global economy slows down, potentially creating a catalyst that could push gas prices up further."

You can find the lowest gas prices in the area HERE .

The post Idaho gas prices hold steady appeared first on Local News 8 .