Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) ruled out for Sunday's game; has had a 'couple good days'

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has been ruled out of the team’s next game against the New York Jets, coach Mike McDaniel said during his Monday press conference.

Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol after his exit from the Dolphins’ loss on the road to the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday .

“Right now, he’s in the building. He’s had a couple good days,” McDaniel said of Tagovailoa, who also hit the back of his head in the Dolphins’ game against the Bills on Sept. 25 .

“He’s trying to go through the proper procedures and protocols to make sure he’s 100 percent. I know he’s going to be diligent with it.”

Bengals DT Josh Tupou (68) sacks Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on Thursday, leaving him concussed and sending the third-year passer to a local hospital. Katie Stratman, USA TODAY Sports

McDaniel did not want to speculate further on a timeline for Tagovailoa’s return when asked if the Dolphins have considered placing Tagovailoa on short-term injured reserve to extend his time away from football. He would be required to miss four games from the date of his IR placement.

“This is something that is too early to give a definite timeline. I can comfortably say he’ll be out for this game [Sunday] against the Jets,” McDaniel said.

"But anything beyond that, again, we’re just focused on making sure he is getting to optimal health. It’s a little early for definitive timelines beyond that.”

Teddy Bridgewater will start in place of Tagovailoa against the Jets on Sunday, while Skylar Thompson will be the Dolphins’ backup. The team will also sign quarterback Reid Sinnett to the practice squad on Monday.

Since Tagovailoa’s first head incident against the Bills , the NFL’s Players Association has launched an investigation into the handling of Tagovailoa’s concussion evaluation.

The investigation is still ongoing, but the independent doctor who cleared Tagovailoa was fired from the post by the NFLPA last Friday.

The NFLPA said new adjustments made to the league’s concussion protocol could be implemented immediately.

“As far as the inquiry that is going on from the league and from the PA, we’re very happy to comply with all those things,” McDaniel said.

“We would much rather be transparent as possible. We’re happy all that is taking place because we do not have anything to hide from that standpoint at all.”

McDaniel also reiterated his confidence in the Dolphins’ handing of Tagovailoa situation during the Bills game.

“As far as the Bills game specifically, our process and everything involved with how we approached the medical situation, I’m still very confident in how we did that,” McDaniel said.

