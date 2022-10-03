ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

'He just grew and grew like Clifford': Fenrir named world's tallest living domestic cat

By Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

He likes treats, he helps patients relax at the doctor's office, and now he's the world's tallest living domestic cat.

Fenrir Antares Powers , a 2-two-year-old Savannah cat, measured 18.83 inches on Jan. 29, 2021. His record was published in the Guinness World Records 2023 edition.

Savannah cats like Fenrir are crosses between domestic cats and large-eared wild African cats, according to the International Cat Association. The cross gained popularity in the 1990s, and in 2001, the association accepted Savannahs as a registered breed .

Fenrir's owner is Michigan physician and HIV specialist Will Powers, the website said. Powers adopted Fenrir when Fenrir was just 12 weeks old.

"He just grew and grew like Clifford the Big Red Dog," Powers said in a video about the kitty.

And Fenrir's family is no stranger to fame. Four of Powers' cats have officially won Guinness World records.

Famous cats in the family include:

  • Altair Cygnus Powers – The Guinness World Records title holder for the longest tail on a living domestic cat. His tail measures 16.07 inches.
  • Arcturus Aldebaran Powers – The Guinness World Records title holder for the tallest cat ever, and previously held the title for the tallest living domestic cat. He died in a fire in 2017.
  • Cygnus Regulus Powers – A silver Maine Coon who held the record for the longest tail on a living domestic cat. Cygnus also died in the 2017 fire.

Record-breaking cats: This International Cat Day, these world record breaking pets are the real celebrities

Record-breaking dog: Pebbles the Toy Fox Terrier named world's oldest living dog at 22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uotHO_0iKIgjwI00
Fenrir Antares Powers, the tallest living domestic cat. The cat measures 47.83 centimeters and was verified in Farmington Hills, Mich. on Jan. 29, 2021. Guinness World Records

The family's latest record setter, Fenrir,is  a bit taller than average-size Savannah cats; they usually measure between 14 and 17 inches, the Guinness website said. He may end up taller than his late brother, Arcturus.

Fenrir, who Powers lovingly calls "Fen," is friendly and outgoing. He also loves helping out at Powers' office to calm  anxiety-ridden and stressed patients.

He's also "ravenously" hungry and has seen his diet limited because he's getting too big, Powers said in a video.

And Fenrir's height helps him do things that others can't.

"When we were trying to take some pictures of him, we had to shut some of the other cats out of the of the room, and Fenrir decided he didn't want to be in the room anymore," he recalled. "So he stood on his hind legs and opened the door."

He also snags things off the countertop if he spots them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45POLU_0iKIgjwI00
Fenrir Antares Powers, the tallest living domestic cat. The cat measures 47.83 centimeters and was verified in Farmington Hills, Mich. on Jan. 29, 2021. Guinness World Records

He's still growing, and some folks mistake the feline for a small panther, a puma, or an ocelot, Powers said.

“This can actually scare people, and they back away from him in fear, but once I explain that he’s a therapy cat and very friendly, people are thrilled to walk up to him,” Powers told Guinness World Records.

The doctor admits he does everything for his cats, and even joked that his dad wants to be reincarnated as one of them because of how they're doted on.

But Powers realizes not all cats are so lucky. Because of that, he wants to use Fenrir's record to run charity events and raise money for stray and shelter cats in Detroit.

Powers, who is president of a cat shelter and has six cats in total, said the cats have helped him a lot since the fire that took two his feline friends.

"They make my life well," he said. "They've made me get well. I guess they gave me a reason to climb out of that hole."

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia the 757 and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'He just grew and grew like Clifford': Fenrir named world's tallest living domestic cat

Comments / 98

Steve Johnston
3d ago

I want to see pictures of the actual cat. Because there is no way between Heaven and Hell that the picture in that article represents the tallest domestic cat on Earth.

Reply(11)
37
RainingStars
3d ago

My heart goes out to Will Powers, and his family, for the loss of their two cats, who died in a fire. I just lost one of my cats, due to smoke inhalation. I was gone, one day, and my apartment caught on fire. The fire department said it was faulty wiring. One of my cats died, and the other one survived, due to her being locked up in my bedroom, with the door closed, 'cause the two cat's didn't get along. According to the fire department, the fire put itself out, before they got to the apartment, but not before the smoke killed my 14 year old cat, Bella. I miss my kitty. May Bella Rest Peacefully. And may the Powers' two cats Rest Peacefully, too. 😢

Reply(2)
13
Colleen Holmes
3d ago

Technically not actually a domestic cat. Savannah's are hybrids, much like the wolf-dog hybrid which is not a domestic dog either.

Reply(5)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Michigan Cat Breaks World Record For Tallest Living Domestic Cat

A Michigan man's cat now holds the world record for world's tallest living domestic cat. The cat's name is Fenrir, and he measures in at 18.83 inches tall. Finrir's owner, William Powers, also owns another world record holding cat. The other's name is Altair, and he holds the record for...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Farmington Hills, MI
Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
City
Detroit, MI
City
Clifford, MI
Farmington Hills, MI
Lifestyle
City
Farmington Hills, MI
State
Virginia State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Christmas, MI
Maya Devi

Meet the twin who lived inside his brother for 36 years

A man, who farms for a living, had his twin living inside him for 36 years. The man, Sanju Bhagat, was born in 1963 in Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra, India. He was widely teased in his village because of his large stomach, which made him look nine months pregnant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Cat#Savannah Cat#African#Clifford The Big Red Dog#Worl
The Independent

Suitcase full of puppies found dumped on highway

An animal shelter in North Carolina has said a “good Samaritan” helped save the lives of four puppies abandoned by the side of a road. A “good samaritan” found the puppies in a suitcase near Greensboro, North Carolina, before handing them over to an animal shelter on Saturday.
GREENSBORO, NC
buckinghamshirelive.com

Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home

A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’

An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
ANIMALS
The Independent

‘Don’t worry! Shark attacks are so rare’ : Woman dismissed grandchildrens’ fears moments before shark attack

A woman vacationing on a South Carolina beach dismissed concerns from her grandchildren about sharks moments before one bit her. Fifty-five-year-old Karren Sites, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, travelled in mid-August to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, hoping to enjoy the last weeks of summer break with her grandchildren and her husband. But just a day after they had arrived in the resort city, Ms Sites became one of the rare victims of shark attacks. “It was a perfect day on the beach. We were swimming and my grandkids kept saying, “What if there [are] sharks?” Ms Sites told The Independent on Friday....
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

631K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy