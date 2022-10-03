ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos running back Javonte Williams to miss rest of season with major knee injury

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The struggling Denver Broncos offense will be without one of its main cogs for the rest of the season -- and perhaps even longer -- after starting running back Javonte Williams sustained serious damage to his right knee in Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport , an MRI on Monday revealed that Williams not only tore his ACL, but also has a torn LCL and damage to the posterolateral corner of the knee.

"Losing Javonte is so unfortunate, a dynamic player in this league," coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters.

The second-year pro from North Carolina was the Broncos' leading rusher (204 yards) and second-leading receiver (16 catches) this season. He was injured on the first play of the second half on Sunday when he was tackled for a 1-yard loss.

Based on the severity of the injury, Williams could face a recovery period of roughly 12 months , which means he might not be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

The Broncos -- who already lost No. 2 wide receiver Tim Patrick to a knee injury before the season started -- rank 29th in the NFL in scoring at 16.5 points per game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Broncos running back Javonte Williams to miss rest of season with major knee injury

