Douglas County, NE

COVID-related hospitalizations decrease slightly in Omaha metro

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 158 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Thursday's report when 157 cases were reported . There have now been 169,809 positive cases since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD received confirmation of one new confirmed COVID-19-related death since Thursday. An unvaccinated man over 70 has died. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,190.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Sunday:

  • There were 106 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and all were adults.
    • Nineteen adults were receiving ICU-level care.
    • There were five additional COVID-19 persons of interest.
    • Seven people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 82% rate with 245 staffed beds available.
  • Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 88% rate with 35 staffed beds available.
  • Pediatric ICU beds were at 79% of capacity with 28 beds available.

