Showtime Chief's Departure Signals Paramount Is Moving Forward on Its Plan to Merge Streaming Services
David Nevins' departure helps give Paramount Global more flexibility to potentially merge Showtime into Paramount+. One idea under consideration is putting Paramount+ movies and originals on Showtime, effectively turning the linear Showtime into a mirror for Paramount+, sources say. Showtime may be more useful to Paramount Global as a way...
Spotify Names New Heads Of Gimlet, Parcast Podcast Studios Amid Cancellations
Spotify has named new managing directors for its Gimlet and Parcast podcast studios the day after news that it plans to cancel a combined 11 original podcasts and eliminate about 5% of its podcast headcount. Nicole Beemsterboer will be stepping up to lead Gimlet. She joined Spotify from NPR earlier this year as Gimlet’s Head of News & Knowledge. Previously at NPR, she has worked on shows like Embedded and Invisibilia with accolades that include a Peabody Award. She was also a senior producer for the NPR podcast White Lies, a finalist for the first Pulitzer Prize for Audio Reporting in...
