Read full article on original website
Related
saisd.org
SAISD First Graders Gifted Books Thanks to Atmos Energy
On Wednesday, October 5th, San Angelo ISD first grade students were treated to a gift of their own copy of “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” by Laura Numeroff compliments of San Angelo READS! community supporter Atmos Energy. The giveaway is in support of the District’s community-wide literacy initiative, San Angelo READS!, created to inspire a love of reading and to encourage reading beyond the school walls.
saisd.org
Daily Announcements Wednesday, October 5, 2022
October's character trait is Self-Direction: Meaning taking care of yourself and making good decisions for yourself. The key to success is self-management. Central Students and Staff today is National Do Something Nice Day. Student Council wants to challenge you to do something nice for someone. Hold open a door, give a compliment, post something positive, it doesn’t have to cost you a thing, but it could mean the world of difference for someone else. Dude Just Be Nice.
ASUPD looking to identify a subject
The ASUPD is looking to identify a person suspect of recent theft on campus.
Angelo State Planetarium announces fall show schedule
Fall Planetarium shows at ASU start Wednesday! Here is the schedule:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Koronazz Brings You 3 Country Bands Oct 7th!
Koronazz Event Center has a special show lined up for you this Friday, October 7th as they bring you three great country bands!!. Check this out...headlining the show is Mario Flores & the Soda Creek Band. You also get two special guest ...Gabe Garcia and Take 2 opening the live music.
San Angelo LIVE!
Canadian Special Forces Conduct Exercises in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX — Canadian Special Forces were in San Angelo last week conducting exercises. When we talked to the leaders of the group that arrived here in two C-130J aircraft at Mathis Field, they said they love the clear skies and weather in San Angelo. Exactly for what...
Animal Services spay/neuter enforcement tightens
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Effective August 16, 2022, citizens who have failed to prove compliance for spaying or neutering their pets have received citations through a newly approved process that allows violations to be issued by mail rather than in person. Residents who receive this violation are required to appear before the Municipal Court. There they […]
San Angelo LIVE!
DAILY LIVE! | Dangerous Fugitive On the Loose in Mitchell County!
Today on LIVE!, James Pettit on Mad Messy Cheesesteaks joins Matt Trammell on LIVE!. Also, a dangerous fugitive has escaped in Mitchell County, a GoFundMe has been set up for a local woman, San Angelo City Council meetings went on as usual today, the Miles Bulldogs are facing a state ranked Albany Lions team this Friday, and the National Night Out will be held at San Angelo Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Goodblend: 9/10 Texans don’t know they could have access to medical cannabis
Chris Morton shares 9/10 Texans do not know they have access to medical cannabis.
Texas Haunted History: The Cactus Hotels “Straw Suit Man”
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Cactus Hotel, previously known as the Hilton Hotel has a rich history dating back to the Great Depression and carries a haunted past that lingers to this day. Built in the late 1920s, the Cactus Hotel is the tallest building in San Angelo reaching 165 feet, 14 stories high which […]
ktxs.com
San Angelo police officer arrested for shoplifting
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo police officer was arrested for theft yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, Jayson Zapata, 36, was detained in the parking lot of a Walmart located at 5501 Sherwood Way for shoplifting. He was transported to the Tom Green County Detention Center...
San Angelo LIVE!
GoFundMe Established for San Angelo Woman Whose Leg Was Broken in Domestic Abuse
SAN ANGELO – Friends of a San Angelo woman whose leg was broken during a domestic dispute have set up a GoFundMe to raise money for her extensive treatment. As previously reported, on Sep. 29, Steven Thomas Walter, 28, of San Angelo, was arrested for aggravated assault that caused serious bodily injury after he allegedly broke his wife's leg during a domestic dispute. For the original story see: San Angelo Man Arrested for Allegedly Beating a Woman so Brutally He Broke Her Leg.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Angelo LIVE!
BREAKING: San Angelo Police Arrest 3 Local Suspects Involved in Fatal Fight at Whiskey River
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department has arrested three local suspectss involved in the fatal fight at Whiskey River Saloon that led to one U.S. Marine getting killed. On October 4, 2022, Detectives with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division applied for and obtained arrest...
SAPD officer of 15 years arrested for theft
Local law enforcement arrested an SAPD police officer for theft after responding to a call regarding a shoplifter.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County jail logs: October 6, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Extreme Drought Drys Up N. Concho River Again
SAN ANGELO – The N. Concho River in the San Angelo State Park has quietly gone dry again amid extreme drought conditions with little relief in sight. The N. Concho is home to all kinds of fish, turtles, crustaceans, freshwater clams and other forms of aquatic life while providing water to wildlife like deer, turkey, javalina, feral hogs, axis deer, bobcat, fox and other native wildlife.
Additional arrests made following deadly stabbing at Whiskey River Saloon
Three San Angelo residents were arrested following the deadly stabbing at Whiskey River Saloon.
Goodfellow identifies Marine who died in weekend stabbing
The identity of the Marine who lost his life after a stabbing on early Sunday morning has been released by Goodfellow Air Force Base
San Angelo LIVE!
About the Downtown Bar Brawl That Led to Multiple Stabbings and Death
SAN ANGELO, TX – More information was revealed about multiple brawls that took place at the Whiskey River Saloon prior to Saturday’s stabbing death in court documents. According to court documents, on Oct. 2 at around 1 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the bar at 125 E. Concho in downtown San Angelo in response to stabbings. As the lead officer arrived, he was informed that multiple people had been stabbed following a fight. The officers' initial task at the scene was to triage and try to stabilize the stabbing victims before paramedics arrived. As more police arrived, they assessed the scene — a parking lot with pools of blood found in multiple locations.
Gigantic Controlled Burn Scheduled Thursday and Friday
SAN ANGELO, TX — The City of San Angelo Development Corporation (COSA-DC) will be conducting the burning of a number of large brush piles at the San Angelo Business & Industrial Park Phase 2 located across US Highway 67 North from Howard College. The burning will be conducted by MWC Interests, Inc. utilizing appropriately licensed professionals . The burning occurs on Thursday, October 6, 2022 and possibly Friday, October 7, 2022, if needed, weather permitting. Burning will commence at sunrise and all fires will be extinguished prior to sunset. This burn has been permitted through the…
Comments / 0