Learn how to get the best Electricity Plan available with Power Wizard!

Houston, TX

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

"Local Spotlight" is a unique and lively lifestyle segment covering a variety of topics concerning the Houston area! We are always striving to interview guests that, inform, educate, help and entertain you!

On October 10 we will talk with Power Wizard! Electricity prices in Houston have increased by three to five cents per kilowatt-hour compared to last year, and rates will only increase further during the hot summer months. If you haven't shopped for electricity plans recently, it can mean a difference of thousands of dollars every year. The experts at Power Wizard joined us with tips on how to find the best electric plan for your home or apartment while avoiding gimmicks and hidden fees.

While "free nights" and "free weekends" plans might seem attractive, they actually end up costing more for the average customer. Some low rates lure in customers, only to charge extra fees if your usage is higher or lower. With hundreds of plans to choose from, it's difficult to understand their complex price structures and you can easily fall into the trap of gimmicky plans and hidden fees. Power Wizard does the leg work for you.

Power Wizard's smart technology filters through hundreds of plans in seconds to find the best electricity deals from different providers all in one place, and they customize your rates to your home with your address. Because Power Wizard isn't compensated by electricity providers-like other electricity comparison sites are, you can rest assured that they are providing the best electricity plans with your interests in mind. It's easy to find the best plan for your family with Power Wizard.

Get started and see your best electricity rates with your address.

KHOU

The natural way for men to improve the overall vitality in their every day life

HOUSTON — Dr. Stephanie Redmond's background and passion is in pharmacy. Her understanding of how prescription medications work (or interact) led Dr. Stephanie to pursue research and expertise in the field of over-the-counter therapies and natural supplements. Her focus has been on hormone-related disorders (i.e. Endocrinology). She fell in love with helping people manage their diabetes and live a healthier life with lifestyle (diet/exercise/stress management/sleep health) and natural herbs, vitamins, and minerals.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston-area convenience store reaps some rewards after selling $19 million Lotto Texas winning ticket

A convenience store north of Houston is the talk of its small town after recently selling a winning lottery ticket worth millions of dollars. The jackpot-winning ticket in the $19 million Lotto Texas drawing on Sept. 17 was sold at Master Food Mart, 13053 E. FM 1097 Rd. in Willis, about 50 miles north of Houston in Montgomery County. The Texas Lottery Commission said the winner is a resident of Katy, a suburb west of Houston, who asked to remain anonymous.
WILLIS, TX
KHOU

A full mouth restoration with help from Amazing Dental Solutions

HOUSTON — Amazing Dental Solutions Implant Center has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. Call today to schedule an appointment and receive 15% off dental implants, now through the end of October. You will also receive a free implant consultation when you call today. Contact them at 832-408-9653 or visit AmazingDentalSolutions.com.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Chicago Firm Starts Building in Houston

MISSOURI CITY – (Realty News Report) – Logistics Property Co., a Chicago-based firm, is constructing a 151,200-SF warehouse in the 98-acre CityPark Logistics Center where a significant amount of future development is in the pipeline. In addition, Logistics Property Co., is currently in the design phase of a...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
