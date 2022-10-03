ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

47-year-old man arrested after alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old

By Anissa Connell
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vTCDO_0iKIg7g300

Police have arrested 47-year-old Wilbert Porter and charged him with sexual assault on a child, enticement of a child, and one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On Sept. 13, Porter allegedly approached a 13-year-old who was walking in the area of the 3100 block of east Fountain Boulevard.

According to police, the victim came into the suspect's vehicle and was driven to an apartment in the 800 block of South Circle Drive where police say the victim was sexually assaulted by Porter.

Porter was identified as the suspect during an investigation and was taken into custody on Sept. 30.

Investigators with CSPD believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Man found dead on Old Stage Road identified & suspect charged

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A man found dead by hikers in May 2022 on Old Stage Road has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has charged the suspect, who was already incarcerated on unrelated charges. The body of 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson was found […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo SWAT team arrests runaway teens who stole guns and ammunition

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Two teens were arrested in eastern Pueblo County Wednesday night, Oct. 5, after they were found in a stolen tent with ammunition and multiple guns. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), deputies responded Wednesday evening to the 33000 block of East Highway 96, looking for a runaway 17-year-old boy and […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Burglary suspect dies following shooting involving Pueblo Co. deputies

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a deadly shooting involving Pueblo Co. Sheriff's deputies in Colorado City. Deputies were dispatched to a burglary call at a home on Santa Fe Dr. around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, the deputies encountered an armed suspect, and shots The post Burglary suspect dies following shooting involving Pueblo Co. deputies appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO CITY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#Cspd#Roku#Appletv#Android#Koaa News5
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs woman arrested for allegedly taping up and stabbing Tinder date

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs woman was arrested and is facing multiple charges for allegedly tying up a man she met on Tinder and stabbing him inside her apartment. According to Colorado Springs police, the alleged crimes occurred on Wed., Sept. 28 at The Hills Apartment Apartments, located on E. Cache La The post Colorado Springs woman arrested for allegedly taping up and stabbing Tinder date appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Suspect named in case sparked by hikers find body in Colorado Springs

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, a suspect has been identified following the discovery of a body in the area of Colorado Springs' Old Stage Road in May 2022. Hikers found the body west of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, with the death being deemed suspicious. After months of investigation, Marquis Dunlap, 30, was determined to be a suspect in the case and has since been charged with second-degree murder. The victim has been identified as Jermaine Trevion Wilson, 30.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

March officer-involved shooting near Platte Avenue ruled justified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has completed its review of an officer-involved shooting from March 7, 2022, and has ruled the shooting justified. According to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, on March 7, detectives with the Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force as well as patrol officers with the Colorado Springs […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Pueblo West 17-year-old identified in fatal crash

THURSDAY 10/06/2022 5:08 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified Christopher Cole Compton, 17, of Pueblo West as the teen who died in the traffic crash. Compton died from injuries suffered during the vehicle crash near Avenida del Oro and W. Camino Pablo Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Help police locate missing 13-year-old boy in Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old boy. Israel Middlemiss is described with black hair and blue eyes. He is 5’05” and 150 pounds. He was wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans with a blue duffle bag. Middlemiss was last […]
CANON CITY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado SWAT team apprehends armed runaways in tent

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, their SWAT team apprehended two juvenile runaways while they were camping in a tent near an Eastern Pueblo County mobile home park on Wednesday night. A 17-year-old male and a 14-year-old female, that were reportedly romantically involved, broke into a family member's home to steal weapons and ammunition before going on the run.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Police catch DUI suspect following a hit-and-run crash near a Colorado Springs school on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police were investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Tuesday in the northeast part of the city near a school. Just before noon, police were called to the intersection of Oro Blanco Drive and Barnes Road. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, one of the drivers involved left the vehicle they were driving at the scene and fled on foot. A second person was injured, details on how severe those injuries may have been were not immediately available.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at Venetucci and Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 10/5/2022 10:34 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said all lanes of Venetucci and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevards are back open. WEDNESDAY 10/5/2022 10:03 p.m. A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday evening at the intersection of Venetucci Boulevard and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers with […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police investigating fatal apartment complex shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead at the Murray Hills apartment complex in east Colorado Springs near the Citadel Mall. Officers were called to the 4200 block of Galley Rd. just before 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found a The post Colorado Springs Police investigating fatal apartment complex shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy