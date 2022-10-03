47-year-old man arrested after alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old

Police have arrested 47-year-old Wilbert Porter and charged him with sexual assault on a child, enticement of a child, and one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On Sept. 13, Porter allegedly approached a 13-year-old who was walking in the area of the 3100 block of east Fountain Boulevard.

According to police, the victim came into the suspect's vehicle and was driven to an apartment in the 800 block of South Circle Drive where police say the victim was sexually assaulted by Porter.

Porter was identified as the suspect during an investigation and was taken into custody on Sept. 30.

Investigators with CSPD believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.