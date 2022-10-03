Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
You Gotta Eat: Molly’s Pizzeria
CHILLICOTHE (25 News Now) - A popular spot in Peoria County is serving up all kinds of crafty pies, and we stopped in to check if the crust is a must. After more than a decade in the business, Molly Strong opened Molly’s Pizzeria in 2021. “I started out...
ourquadcities.com
Refreshed Speakeasy in Rock Island to reopen
After five long months of renovations, the Circa ‘21 Speakeasy is opening its doors with its first new show on Friday night, Oct. 7. The restored, refreshed entertainment venue next to the historic Circa dinner theater (1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island) will host a grand reopening Thursday, Oct. 13th starting at 3 p.m.
Illinois’ Best Italian Restaurant? Doc Takes A Bite Into Mio Russo Sicilian Bar And Table
It’s October 16th, 1972. I am a few years from conception. Although my favorite band CCR just broke up. We won’t get into that history, but little did the rocking world know something magical was brewing up. Two guys named Kurt and Krist come up with the incredible idea to start a CCR tribute band. Fortunately It tanks. Although incredibly talented the two just can’t find the magic to pull it off.
Take a look at how this Illinois family transformed a rural church into a new event space
GILSON, Illinois — When you're looking for the perfect space to host an event, it's all about location. When a church closed down in rural Gilson, Illinois, the options for gathering and making memories were few. But one family's connection to a building is now giving people the chance to make new memories.
One of Moline’s Middle Schools Featured On Jeopardy Wednesday
I got in the habit of watching Jeopardy with my grandma years ago. Every day, "Ope, it's 4:30, time for Jeopardy." Yesterday, I might have finally guessed an answer correctly, because there was no way I was getting this one wrong - it's about the Quad Cities. In the Double...
973rivercountry.com
Reba McEntire Stops In Moline, IL.
Reba has had so many sold-out performances on her current tour, she has added Spring 2023 to her schedule including stops at Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl, and Vibrant Arena (formerly known as TaxSlayer Center) in Moline, Illinois on Saturday, March 17th, 2023 with special guest Terri Clark, and The Isaacs.
aledotimesrecord.com
Remembering Bill Clark of Alexis, a super fan of stage and screen
GALESBURG — Sept. 22, 2022 marked a special day noted on the marquee of the Orpheum theater at 57 Kellogg street in downtown Galesburg is a reminder of the 100th birthday of William Oliver “Bill” Clark was a lifelong fan of the Orpheum. In 1932 the Orpheum...
ourquadcities.com
QC watch party planned for ‘The Voice’ contestant
On Tuesday, Oct. 11th at 7 p.m., a watch party for Morgan Myles, a contestant on this season of NBC’s “The Voice,” will be held at College Square Park in Cambridge, Ill. Since 2020, Myles has performed three times in Henry County—Bishop Hill, Cambridge, and Galva—and, as a result, this area was chosen to represent the state of Illinois in the “Myles Across America” campaign, according to an event release. The state with the best watch party will win a concert by Morgan Myles next year.
Want to buy an old fire truck? A meter maid cart? Check out what the city has for sale
The City of Galesburg has partnered with PurpleWave Auction to sell retired vehicles, miscellaneous parts and tools, and various office supplies and equipment. The items are available for bids on the PurpleWave Auction website, with the auction ending on Oct. 25. The following items are included in the auction:. 36...
KWQC
Rock Valley Physical Therapy
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Founded in 1984 in Moline, Rock Valley Physical Therapy, is one of the nation’s largest therapist-owned and therapist-led private physical therapy practices. Its nearly 500 team members provide personalized care in 61 clinics in Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska. Chad Humphrey, PT, MPT,OCS- Clinic Manager and Debbie...
Jay Redfern: Missing a final goodbye from Coach Bru
One was missed, and I’ll always wonder what he had to say, because I’ll never again talk to Gary Bruington. Bruington, forever entrenched in Galesburg sports history as the head coach of the 1988 Galesburg Silver Streaks state champion baseball team, died Tuesday after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 79.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth Mayor Rod Davies Declares October 3rd – 7th Great Nicola Magic Week
City of Monmouth Mayor Rod Davies has granted this first full week of October as the Great Nicola Magic Week, which is also in conjunction with the Warren County History Museum’s Great Nicola Magic Fest this Friday and Saturday:. “We recognize the Great Nicola as being a lifelong resident...
1470 WMBD
White Bison at Wildlife Prairie Park dies
PEORIA, Ill. — Tatanka, a rare white bison at Wildlife Prairie Park, has died. Park CEO Roberta English says staff noticed the bison didn’t come up for his regular feeding on Saturday, September 24th. Park staff says sluggish behavior is not unusual during mating season as bulls tend to tire easily.
Davenport’s Dairy Freez Re-Opens Under New Ownership
The Dairy Freeze on Rockingham Road in Davenport is one of the areas most favorite places to gather with family. Originally a Tastee Freez, the drive-in style restaurant looks almost exactly as it did the day it opened in 1964. While it has, of course, changed owners and management a...
ourquadcities.com
Moline church to bless pets on Tuesday
Hope United Church of Christ, 3324 41st St., Moline, will honor the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and the environment, with a Blessing of Pets throughout the day on Tuesday, Oct. 4. All pets and their caretakers are invited to meet with the pastor...
One Of Funniest Comedians Of All Time Is From IL (Not Chicago)
Peoria, Illinois is home to one of the funniest comedians of all time. Illinois Has A Rich History Of Comedy And Comedians. I know New York and Los Angeles are the hubs for stars and celebrities but when it comes to comedy, I'll take Illinois over them any day of the week. Some of the greatest comedians of all time got their start in the Windy City. Plus, there are some legendary clubs to catch a big laugh.
This Davenport Car Dealership Just Suddenly Closed & Confused Customers
A Davenport car dealership decided to close its doors without any warning. According to the Quad-City Times, Van Horn Alfa Romeo-Fiat (which is off of I-80) has closed and the dealership didn't offer any reason as to why. Customer Joe Knox told the Quad-City Times yesterday:. I had a service...
geneseorepublic.com
At 100 years old and counting, Geneseo's DeClercq gets her first Harley ride
It wasn’t on her bucket list, but Elsie DeClercq admitted she enjoyed her first ride on a Harley motorcycle. DeClercq is a resident in an independent-living apartment at Allure of Geneseo and celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday, Oct. 3. The motorcycle ride was a 100th birthday gift from...
KWQC
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence has developed in a northwest Davenport neighborhood. TV6 crew on scene says it is in the 2100 area of West 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive, with multiple squad cars currently blocking 68th Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area near the...
theproxyreport.com
Tillman To Close in 2023
MACOMB, IL – Western Illinois University (WIU) announced this June that Tillman Hall will officially close. If everything goes as planned, the building will no longer be in use by the fall of 2023. Troy Rhoads, WIU assistant Vice President of Facilities Management has worked in the WIU Facilities...
