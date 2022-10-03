ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

25newsnow.com

You Gotta Eat: Molly’s Pizzeria

CHILLICOTHE (25 News Now) - A popular spot in Peoria County is serving up all kinds of crafty pies, and we stopped in to check if the crust is a must. After more than a decade in the business, Molly Strong opened Molly’s Pizzeria in 2021. “I started out...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Refreshed Speakeasy in Rock Island to reopen

After five long months of renovations, the Circa ‘21 Speakeasy is opening its doors with its first new show on Friday night, Oct. 7. The restored, refreshed entertainment venue next to the historic Circa dinner theater (1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island) will host a grand reopening Thursday, Oct. 13th starting at 3 p.m.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Illinois’ Best Italian Restaurant? Doc Takes A Bite Into Mio Russo Sicilian Bar And Table

It’s October 16th, 1972. I am a few years from conception. Although my favorite band CCR just broke up. We won’t get into that history, but little did the rocking world know something magical was brewing up. Two guys named Kurt and Krist come up with the incredible idea to start a CCR tribute band. Fortunately It tanks. Although incredibly talented the two just can’t find the magic to pull it off.
BETTENDORF, IA
Galesburg, IL
973rivercountry.com

Reba McEntire Stops In Moline, IL.

Reba has had so many sold-out performances on her current tour, she has added Spring 2023 to her schedule including stops at Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl, and Vibrant Arena (formerly known as TaxSlayer Center) in Moline, Illinois on Saturday, March 17th, 2023 with special guest Terri Clark, and The Isaacs.
MOLINE, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Remembering Bill Clark of Alexis, a super fan of stage and screen

GALESBURG — Sept. 22, 2022 marked a special day noted on the marquee of the Orpheum theater at 57 Kellogg street in downtown Galesburg is a reminder of the 100th birthday of William Oliver “Bill” Clark was a lifelong fan of the Orpheum. In 1932 the Orpheum...
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC watch party planned for ‘The Voice’ contestant

On Tuesday, Oct. 11th at 7 p.m., a watch party for Morgan Myles, a contestant on this season of NBC’s “The Voice,” will be held at College Square Park in Cambridge, Ill. Since 2020, Myles has performed three times in Henry County—Bishop Hill, Cambridge, and Galva—and, as a result, this area was chosen to represent the state of Illinois in the “Myles Across America” campaign, according to an event release. The state with the best watch party will win a concert by Morgan Myles next year.
CAMBRIDGE, IL
KWQC

Rock Valley Physical Therapy

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Founded in 1984 in Moline, Rock Valley Physical Therapy, is one of the nation’s largest therapist-owned and therapist-led private physical therapy practices. Its nearly 500 team members provide personalized care in 61 clinics in Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska. Chad Humphrey, PT, MPT,OCS- Clinic Manager and Debbie...
MOLINE, IL
1470 WMBD

White Bison at Wildlife Prairie Park dies

PEORIA, Ill. — Tatanka, a rare white bison at Wildlife Prairie Park, has died. Park CEO Roberta English says staff noticed the bison didn’t come up for his regular feeding on Saturday, September 24th. Park staff says sluggish behavior is not unusual during mating season as bulls tend to tire easily.
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Moline church to bless pets on Tuesday

Hope United Church of Christ, 3324 41st St., Moline, will honor the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and the environment, with a Blessing of Pets throughout the day on Tuesday, Oct. 4. All pets and their caretakers are invited to meet with the pastor...
MOLINE, IL
1440 WROK

One Of Funniest Comedians Of All Time Is From IL (Not Chicago)

Peoria, Illinois is home to one of the funniest comedians of all time. Illinois Has A Rich History Of Comedy And Comedians. I know New York and Los Angeles are the hubs for stars and celebrities but when it comes to comedy, I'll take Illinois over them any day of the week. Some of the greatest comedians of all time got their start in the Windy City. Plus, there are some legendary clubs to catch a big laugh.
PEORIA, IL
B100

This Davenport Car Dealership Just Suddenly Closed & Confused Customers

A Davenport car dealership decided to close its doors without any warning. According to the Quad-City Times, Van Horn Alfa Romeo-Fiat (which is off of I-80) has closed and the dealership didn't offer any reason as to why. Customer Joe Knox told the Quad-City Times yesterday:. I had a service...
KWQC

Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence has developed in a northwest Davenport neighborhood. TV6 crew on scene says it is in the 2100 area of West 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive, with multiple squad cars currently blocking 68th Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area near the...
theproxyreport.com

Tillman To Close in 2023

MACOMB, IL – Western Illinois University (WIU) announced this June that Tillman Hall will officially close. If everything goes as planned, the building will no longer be in use by the fall of 2023. Troy Rhoads, WIU assistant Vice President of Facilities Management has worked in the WIU Facilities...
MACOMB, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
ABOUT

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com

