Avian Todd
Graveside services for Avian Todd, 94, of Indianola, will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 8th, in the Indianola IOOF Cemetery. Visitation will follow graveside services from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Indianola Masonic Lodge, 1606 W 2nd Ave, Indianola, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to the Bible Truth Publishers, 59 Industrial Road, Addison, IL 60101. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Anna “Pauline” Wilson
A visitation for Anna “Pauline” Wilson, age 94, of Bussey, will be held on Saturday, October 8th, from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the United Methodist Church of Bussey. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M., also at the church. Burial will take place at the Bussey Cemetery. Following services, a luncheon will be held at the church. Memorials may be given in Pauline’s memory to the United Methodist Church of Bussey, Bussey Comm. Library or Greenlawn Cemetery Assoc. Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is assisting Pauline’s family with arrangements.
Gary Verwers
A Memorial Service for Gary Verwers, age 76 of Knoxville, will be held Monday, October 10th, at 10:00 a.m. at Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. A Masonic Service will be held Sunday, October 9th at 4:00 p.m. at Bybee & Davis Funeral Home, and the family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Knoxville Fire and Rescue and the Columbia United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Tammy Humes Receives Quarterly DAISY Award
Pella Regional Health Center announced that Tammy Humes in the Call Center, is the recipient of the Quarterly DAISY Awards. The DAISY program is a national award, given at the local level, to registered nurses who exemplify extraordinary nursing. The focus is on the special touches and human consideration that these nurses give to their patients.
Indianola Square Reconstruction Project Update
Work on the downtown Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued over the last week, which included the completion of the Ashland and Buxton intersection, and all roadway paving on the project is now done. Permeable pavers have been installed on Ashland between Buxton and B Street, planter beds were installed on the north side of the mid-block of Ashland, and all crosswalks are now complete.
Let’s Talk Pella – Crossroads of Pella Coat Drive
Chris Allen, Julie Johnson, and Raelynn Schroeder with Crossroads of Pella discuss new events coming to support the annual coat drive. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
New Events Coming to Crossroads of Pella Coat Drive
Crossroads of Pella is kicking off its annual coat drive this month with two new events aimed at getting more winter gear to those in need. Chris Allen and Julie Johnson with Crossroads of Pella say a drive-up coffee and coats event will be held in the morning on Tuesday, October 18th from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. — with anyone in the community encouraged to donate any type and size of coats, gloves, hats, and boots in exchange for a cup of coffee.
Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle Beggars Nights October 30th
Beggars Night in Indianola, Norwalk, and Carlisle are scheduled for Sunday, October 30th from 6-8pm. The City of Indianola asks that all those who wish to participate in the trick or treat follow basic safety guidelines, and homeowners who wish to participate are asked to turn their outside lights on.
Former Sheriff Gary Verwers Passes Away at 76
Former Marion County Sheriff Gary Lee Verwers passed away Tuesday, October 4 at the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Verwers graduated from Knoxville High School with the Class of 1964. Verwers was the first school resource officer for the Knoxville Community School District. He later became a deputy, and then Chief Deputy at the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. He later served as Sheriff, retiring in 2007. Verwers also served as a volunteer for Knoxville Fire & Rescue and the Knoxville Raceway Fire Crew. He was also a past president of the Marion County Fair Board.
Pella to Host Trunk-or-Treat, Beggar’s Night
First responders in Pella are welcoming kids in their costumes for a returning event to the Tulip City on Beggar’s Night. Pella Ambulance, Pella Fire, and Pella Police are co-hosting Trunk or Treat on Monday, October 31st from 6 to 8 p.m. at 604 Main Street, at the same time the rest of the community will have trick-or-treating. Children who come can meet local first responders and see their vehicles up close while also receiving treats as part of Halloween celebrations.
PACE Alliance Donates Golf Outing Proceeds to Pella Ambulance
The Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance presented a $4,000 check to Pella Ambulance Thursday morning. The donation comes from proceeds raised during the annual PACE Alliance Golf Outing held at the end of August. Pella Ambulance is in the process of purchasing new CPR mannequins. For several years running, the PACE Alliance has donated proceeds from their golf outing to local first responders, including the Pella Police and Pella Fire Departments. Golf Committee Chairs Tim Te Grootenhuis and Vicki Cowman, along with committee members Trisha Klok, Matt Sherlock, Mary Mansfield, and Karen Eischen, organized this year’s golf outing. This year’s theme was “Fiesta on the Fairway.
Norwalk boys place 2nd, girls 20th at Fort Dodge Cross Country Invite
Seniors Donovan Card, Jack Brown and Breelie Mauro each placed in the top 20 Thursday as the Norwalk boys finished second and the girls were 20th at the Fort Dodge Cross Country Invitational. The meet was held at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course – longtime site of the State Cross Country Championships – and featured a field of 27 boys teams and 24 girls teams.
Pella Searches for First Football Victory at Oskaloosa
Pella’s football team travels to Oskaloosa tonight still in search of its first victory of 2022. The Dutch are 0-6, but have faced the hardest schedule of the 36 teams in class 4A. It gets a little easier tonight against an Indian squad that is just 1-5. Pella coach Jay McKinstrey says that he wants it so bad for his kids to get to celebrate the thrill of victory.
Feed the Farmer Set for Saturday
The Marion County Feed the Farmer event is slated for October 8th and will be held from noon until 1 p.m. that day when the meals will be delivered. It’s an event where a meal will be delivered to a farmer or group. A meal will be delivered to the field. A meal of a hamburger, chips, cookie and water will be served.
Indianola and Knoxville Marching Bands Head to Valleyfest, Indianola Hosting Sounds at the Stadium
The Pride of Indianola Marching Band is performing twice tomorrow, a competition at the 43rd annual Valleyfest at West Des Moines Valley High School, and again later in the evening at the Indianola Stadium for the Sounds at the Stadium event. Band Director Mike Richardson tells KNIA News Sounds at...
Indianola Football Hosts Carlisle for Senior Night, Girls Swimming Hosts Senior Night, Cross Country Squads Travel to Fort Dodge
Indianola Football Hosts Carlisle for Senior Night. A top-10 matchup will take place at Indianola Stadium tonight, as #10 Indianola hosts #8 Carlisle in district play. The Indians are coming off of their biggest win of the season last week over Norwalk, and will need to continue their run of strong play against a Carlisle team that has played a tough schedule, and already features a win against #9 Bondurant-Farrar. Head coach Eric Kluver tells KNIA Sports the Indians will have to rely on the strength of their balanced attack to win.
Scoop the Loop will be Saturday in Knoxville
Scoop the Loop will be Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. Amy Vroegh is heading up the event. Vroegh says with the road diet the Scoop the Loop may be backed up, but says we just need to roll with the punches. The route for Scoop the Loop will be...
Larry Roger Perkins
Larry Roger Perkins, formerly of Knoxville, passed away on September 11th, near his home in Cape Carteret, North Carolina. Following a memorial at the beach in North Carolina, burial will be at a later date.
Beggar’s Night set at Knoxville, Bussey and Pleasantville
Beggars Night has been set at many of the communities around the county. Knoxville has set Trick or Treat Night for the children Monday, October 31st from 6 to 8 p.m. Beggars Night in Pleasantville will also be October 31st from 6 to 8 p.m. Bussey has set aside Saturday,...
Knoxville Fire Department Starts Explorer Program
The Knoxville Fire Department is preparing for Fire Prevention Week October 9th through the 15th. There will be an Open House at the Fire Department Wednesday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. The event is to promote fire prevention, to let visitors tour the fire station and get a tour of the apparatus.
