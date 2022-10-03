How to consign at The Closet Shop Delmar

DELMAR, N.Y ( NEWS10 ) — It’s National Consignment Day! Usually celebrated on the first Monday in October, the day was created to encourage people to sell items they no longer use or want to consignment shops in an effort to living more eco-friendly.

Consignment stores allow customers to purchase fashion for a more affordable price. At The Closet Shop in Delmar you can shop and sell gently-used designer brands of clothing, shoes and accessories.

Want to consign? You have to make an appointment first online!

All items should be like-new condition and freshly laundered or dry cleaned, and on hangers. They look at up to 15 pieces at the appointment.

Here is the list of brands they accept: Anthropologie, Rozae Nichols, Joseph Ribkoff, Levi’s, Eileen Fisher, Peruvian Connection, Zara, Seven, Flax, CP Shades, Missoni, Rag & Bone, Lilly Pulitzer, Kate Spade, DVF, J Brand, Anne Fontaine, Worth, Celine, Chanel, Nike, Nili Lotain, Johnny Was, Hobo, Born, Tory Burch, Frye, Orla Kiely, Lululemon, Dooney & Bourke, Uggs, Converse, Athleta, Louis Vuitton, Habitat, Patagonia, Gucci, Coach, Eddie Bauer, Dansko, Hermes, Cole Haan, Banana Republic, Burberry, Armani, Ferragamo, J. Jill, J Crew, Dior, LL Bean, Marc Jacobs, Madewell, Dolce & Gabbana, Chloe, Jil Sanders, MZ Wallace, Sundance, Maven, Fly London, Talbots, St. John, Baggalini, Brooks Brothers

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.