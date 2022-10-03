Read full article on original website
Iran airs video with 2 French citizens it claims were spying
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran on Thursday published video showing two detained French citizens purportedly confessing to acts of espionage, as Iranian leaders sought to portray ongoing anti-government protests as a foreign plot instead of widespread anger over the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman detained by the country’s morality police.
Russia labels star rapper Oxxxymiron a 'foreign agent': ministry
Russia on Friday labelled superstar rapper Oxxxymiron, popular among young Russians, a "foreign agent", according to the interior ministry's website. His name was added to a register of "foreign agents" -- a term used to crackdown on Kremlin critics -- on the ministry's website.
UK’s Truss fires trade minister over alleged misconduct
LONDON (AP) — A British trade minister was fired by Prime Minister Liz Truss and suspended by the Conservative Party on Friday over allegations of misconduct. The government said Truss had asked Conor Burns to leave the government “with immediate effect” after “a complaint of serious misconduct.”
U.K.
Spain, Germany discuss energy crisis before EU summit
MADRID (AP) — The leaders of Spain and Germany held talks in Spain Wednesday, two days before both participate in an European Union summit to discuss Europe’s energy crisis derived from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the...
Top EU official vows to ‘stress test’ pipelines after leaks
BRUSSELS (AP) — The head of the European Union’s executive arm vowed Wednesday to introduce checks on key EU infrastructure, including energy, after the suspected sabotage of natural-gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the damage last week to the Nord...
Europe praises, Belarus scorns Nobel for rights defenders
BERLIN (AP) — Officials in Europe praised the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to activists standing up for human rights and democracy in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine while authorities in Belarus scorned the move. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year has pushed Moscow’s relationship with its...
2 US citizens plead guilty to buying firearms, then smuggling them into Mexico
Two U.S. citizens living in Mexico have pleaded guilty to buying firearms and smuggling them into Mexico, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Texas said in a news release Friday. Edwin Alejandro Rodriguez, 21, pleaded guilty earlier in the week and Martin Najera, 30, pleaded guilty the previous week to buying firearms and then smuggling them into Mexico, the news release said. ...
Austria’s president likely to be re-elected as ‘safe’ choice
VIENNA (AP) — Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, who held office through a period of domestic political instability, a global pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine, has campaigned for reelection by pitching himself as the stable option in unstable times. Voters are widely expected to hand Van...
Spain: Train crash driver says he couldn´t avert accident
MADRID (AP) — The driver of a train that crashed in Spain in 2013, killing 80 passengers and injuring 145 others, told a court Thursday that he had braked but couldn´t avoid the accident. He said there had been no signals warning him to reduce speed before the curve where the crash occurred.
UK’s Truss stands by ‘disruption’ agenda despite Tory doubts
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss pledged Wednesday to ride out the turmoil unleashed by her tax-cutting economic agenda, saying the “disruption” will pay off in a wealthier, more efficient Britain. Truss closed a tumultuous Conservative conference in the central English city of Birmingham...
U.K.
Pope Bahrain trip blends Muslim outreach, Catholic ministry
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Bahrain blends three of his top priorities as pope: Ministering to a tiny Catholic community, promoting dialogue with the Muslim world and fostering relations with other Christian communities, according to details released Thursday by the Vatican. The Nov. 3-6 visit...
Bolsonaro, Lula fight for endorsements before Brazil runoff
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva started bringing centrist allies into their camps Tuesday, two days after voting in Latin America’s biggest democracy sent the rivals to a Oct. 30 runoff. Da Silva, a leftist who is...
Seoul’s reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
