ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

No reason why Stormont should not be re-established now – PM

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eV4rK_0iKIeKzp00

There is no reason why an Assembly and Executive should not be re-established at Stormont now, Prime Minister Liz Truss has said.

Ms Truss has also said that she wants a settlement with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol which “works for everybody”.

The powersharing institutions at Stormont have been dormant for months due to a DUP protest against the terms of the protocol, which created trade barriers on goods being shipped from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU as part of the Withdrawal Agreement and sought to avoid a hard border with Ireland post-Brexit, but is deeply unpopular with unionists.

The Government has introduced controversial legislation which would effectively allow ministers to over-ride many aspects of the trading arrangement.

UK and EU officials are due to meet later this week as part of the latest attempt to resolve the protocol impasse.

The Prime Minister said in an interview with UTV that the Stormont institutions should be operating while the negotiations and the progress of the bill continue.

She said: “What I want to see is the Assembly and the Executive re-established in Northern Ireland because the people of Northern Ireland need a government.

“I strongly encourage the parties in Northern Ireland to get on with that.

“I would like to see the Assembly established and the Executive established. I see no reason why that can’t happen now.”

Current legislation states that if Stormont is not restored by October 28, then Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris should call a new election.

Asked if there would be an election if the Stormont powersharing institutions are not restored, Ms Truss replied: “Yes, there will.”

She said: “All of the points that we identified in the (NI Protocol) bill are genuine issues for people in Northern Ireland.

“Whether it is the ability to transfer goods freely between east and west, whether it is about people in Northern Ireland getting the same tax benefits.

We have to have something that works for everybody, I am clear about that

“These are really important issues and when we designed the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill we were doing it on the basis of addressing the very real issues.

“We also recognise that the EU have legitimate interests in protecting the single market.

“We have got to make sure we share commercial data, we want to make sure that the arrangements work for their concerns as well as our concerns.

“We have to have something that works for everybody, I am clear about that.

“But we also have to have something which protects the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Liz Truss says UK ‘working with Europe’ but not moving closer

Liz Truss has insisted she is not moving her administration closer to Europe, even as she hailed Emmanuel Macron as a “friend” at a one-day summit in Prague. The Prime Minister, who has faced a torrid few days at home that included backbench revolts and a fractious party conference, sought to present the UK as a crucial ally in Europe against authoritarianism and as a staunch backer of Ukraine at the Czech summit.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
newschain

5 coat trends that will be huge this season

After a summer that seemed to last forever (not that we’re complaining) and a mild start to autumn, there hasn’t been much call for proper puffers, parkas and trenches yet. We haven’t been able to enjoy that cosy feeling of bundling up for a brisk day, but that’s...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Ireland Assembly#Stormont#European Union#Great Britain#Uk#Eu#Utv
newschain

Gordon Brown warns of ‘national uprising’ if benefits rise falls short

Gordon Brown has warned of a “national uprising” if the Government opts not to increase benefits in line with inflation. The former Labour prime minister became the latest political heavyweight to weigh in on the row over the uprating of benefits, an issue that has prompted backbench revolts at the Conservative Party conference and prompted signs of splits even within the Truss administration.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
newschain

William and Kate arrive in Northern Ireland for day-long visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Northern Ireland for a day-long visit to the region. William and Kate will fulfil a number of engagements with cross-community organisations that provide support to people from all backgrounds. They began with a visit to suicide prevention charity PIPS in north...
U.K.
newschain

Zaghari-Ratcliffe urges Government not to turn blind eye to Iranian oppression

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has called on the UK Government “not to turn a blind eye” as Iranian authorities try to suppress the ongoing unrest. The British Iranian national, who was imprisoned in Iran for six years before her release earlier this year, said the recent events have brought back memories of her own imprisonment at the hands of the Iranian regime.
POLITICS
newschain

Kate visits mothers and babies at maternity unit

The Princess of Wales has met mothers and babies on a solo visit to a maternity unit. Mother of three Kate, dressed in a sunshine yellow belted dress with her hair down, toured the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford on Wednesday to hear about the holistic support it provides to pregnant women and new mothers.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
159K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy