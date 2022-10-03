ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohoes, NY

Cohoes releases travel advisory for October fourth through sixth

By Michael Mahar
 4 days ago

COHOES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Cohoes is advising travelers of the area that Alder Ave, Haven Lane, Paradise Court, Clearview Court, Pleasant Terrace, Rudolph Court, and Carl Street will be closed for milling on Tuesday, October 4, and paving on Wednesday, October 5 and Thursday, October 6 beginning at 6:00 a.m.

All cars and other vehicles must be removed from the street during the work period. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and use caution while in the area.

