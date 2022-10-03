MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee say three men died after the vehicle they were in plunged off a viaduct and caught fire as they led officers on a pursuit Thursday evening. During a news conference Thursday night, the city’s police department said officers saw the men take part in what police suspected to be a drug deal near the area of South 22nd Street and West Mineral Street shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The officers tried to stop the vehicle, but instead, the driver took off.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO