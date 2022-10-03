Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Child shot in head near 37th and Marion
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More breaking news tonight - this time on Milwaukee's north side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us a child was shot in the head near 37th and Marion. First responders took the child to a hospital. Police say the child is in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
WISN
Milwaukee man accused of fatal stabbing in Mequon
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A Milwaukee man is charged in a fatal house party stabbing in Mequon. A criminal complaint against Kevin Nguyen says the stabbing happened early Sunday morning south of Mequon Road on West Obikoba Circle. The complaint says there was an argument that night, and Nguyen...
WISN
Milwaukee police search for gunman who shot toddler, grandma
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee toddler remains hospitalized with serious injuries as police search for the person who shot him. The shooting happened at a playground at 21st Street and Keefe Avenue at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Milwaukee police said the gunfire erupted from a nearby car, hitting a 20-year-old man,...
MPD: Driver racing and speeding crashes, 20-year-old passenger dies
A man driving recklessly and racing, according to Milwaukee Police, crashes into a tree and his 20-year-old passenger dies. The driver is now in custody awaiting charges.
Car falls off 16th Street Viaduct during police pursuit; 3 dead, 1 injured
Three people are dead after a police pursuit ended in a crash with the suspect vehicle going over the 16th Street Viaduct and catching fire on Thursday.
WISN
LIVE Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 5: Witnesses continue to testify
DAY 5 - Witnesses will continue to testify. First witness to take the stand is Erika Patterson, Brooks ex-girlfriend. 8:33 a.m. Judge Dorow starts by addressing concerns that Darrell Brooks had the previous day about the juror. He believed to recognize one of them and said that juror "flipped him off".
West Allis hit-and-run victim dies, suspect identified
The West Allis Police Department said the woman who was involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday has died from her injuries, and a suspect has been charged.
Milwaukee neighborhood stripped of a sense of safety after triple shooting
A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after a triple shooting near 21st and Keefe on Tuesday. Neighbors in the area say a larger police presence is needed to save lives.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
16th Street Viaduct crash, 3 dead after pursuit, pedestrian hurt
MILWAUKEE - Three people were killed when their vehicle crashed off Milwaukee's 16th Street Viaduct Thursday night, Oct. 6 following the start of a police pursuit connected to a drug investigation. Police said officers spotted a Toyota Avalon near 22nd and Mineral and a suspected drug transaction. The driver fled...
wearegreenbay.com
Triple shooting in Wisconsin leaves 2-year-old in critical condition
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were taken to the hospital after shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle near a park in Milwaukee. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the triple shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. on October 4 on the 2100 block of West Keefe Avenue. Officers...
Milwaukee Police: Vehicle leading officers on chase plunges off viaduct, killing 3 inside
MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee say three men died after the vehicle they were in plunged off a viaduct and caught fire as they led officers on a pursuit Thursday evening. During a news conference Thursday night, the city’s police department said officers saw the men take part in what police suspected to be a drug deal near the area of South 22nd Street and West Mineral Street shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The officers tried to stop the vehicle, but instead, the driver took off.
wearegreenbay.com
Former Wisconsin high school student accused of capturing ‘harmful material’ of girls, doing it for over a year
(WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office accused a former student at a Wisconsin high school of taking videos and pictures of at least ten underage girls without their consent. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old suspect was booked into jail following an investigation into...
nbc15.com
Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
S.W.A.T Team Shows Up At Milwaukee Couple's Home Six Times In Two Years
'We got a very angry banging at the door.'
WISN
Former high school teacher remembers Dahmer victims
MILWAUKEE — Millions of people all over the world have tuned into the new Netflix show focusing on Milwaukee's serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer. WISN 12 News spoke to a Milwaukee man who had some of Dahmer's victims in his classroom, and he shared why he wants them to be remembered for so much more.
West Allis mother who beat 6-year-old son to death sentenced to 30+ years
A local mother convicted of beating her young son to death in their West Allis apartment will spend the next 33 years in prison, followed by 12 years of extended supervision.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee bicyclist hit in Mequon, driver cooperating
MEQUON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 58, riding a bicycle, was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 5 on the trail on Donges Bay Road. Police said the man entered the roadway shortly before 2 p.m. and his view of traffic was blocked by parked trucks on the roadway. The bicyclist entered the path of a vehicle, which hit him.
nbc15.com
Driver killed after crashing into Dane Co. barn identified
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Marshall man who died Sunday night when his vehicle crashed into a barn in the Town of Sun Prairie. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified him as Dervin Hidalgo Davila and confirmed the...
WISN
Milwaukee Fire Department facing increased run totals, decreased resources
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's fire chief says his crews are fighting more than just fires. They are fighting to get more money and resources from both the city and the state of Wisconsin. "It's a life and death scenario and we don't want to put the citizens in that spot,"...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash near Appleton and Fairmount
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Thursday morning, Oct. 6 on the city's northwest side. It happened just after midnight near Appleton and Fairmount – near Vogel Park. FOX6 News crews found two heavily damaged vehicles on scene. No additional details have been...
