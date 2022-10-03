ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

CBS 58

Child shot in head near 37th and Marion

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More breaking news tonight - this time on Milwaukee's north side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us a child was shot in the head near 37th and Marion. First responders took the child to a hospital. Police say the child is in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee man accused of fatal stabbing in Mequon

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A Milwaukee man is charged in a fatal house party stabbing in Mequon. A criminal complaint against Kevin Nguyen says the stabbing happened early Sunday morning south of Mequon Road on West Obikoba Circle. The complaint says there was an argument that night, and Nguyen...
MEQUON, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police search for gunman who shot toddler, grandma

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee toddler remains hospitalized with serious injuries as police search for the person who shot him. The shooting happened at a playground at 21st Street and Keefe Avenue at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Milwaukee police said the gunfire erupted from a nearby car, hitting a 20-year-old man,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Menomonee Falls, WI
#Wisn 12 News
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

16th Street Viaduct crash, 3 dead after pursuit, pedestrian hurt

MILWAUKEE - Three people were killed when their vehicle crashed off Milwaukee's 16th Street Viaduct Thursday night, Oct. 6 following the start of a police pursuit connected to a drug investigation. Police said officers spotted a Toyota Avalon near 22nd and Mineral and a suspected drug transaction. The driver fled...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Triple shooting in Wisconsin leaves 2-year-old in critical condition

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were taken to the hospital after shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle near a park in Milwaukee. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the triple shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. on October 4 on the 2100 block of West Keefe Avenue. Officers...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Milwaukee Police: Vehicle leading officers on chase plunges off viaduct, killing 3 inside

MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee say three men died after the vehicle they were in plunged off a viaduct and caught fire as they led officers on a pursuit Thursday evening. During a news conference Thursday night, the city’s police department said officers saw the men take part in what police suspected to be a drug deal near the area of South 22nd Street and West Mineral Street shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The officers tried to stop the vehicle, but instead, the driver took off.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
MADISON, WI
WISN

Former high school teacher remembers Dahmer victims

MILWAUKEE — Millions of people all over the world have tuned into the new Netflix show focusing on Milwaukee's serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer. WISN 12 News spoke to a Milwaukee man who had some of Dahmer's victims in his classroom, and he shared why he wants them to be remembered for so much more.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee bicyclist hit in Mequon, driver cooperating

MEQUON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 58, riding a bicycle, was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 5 on the trail on Donges Bay Road. Police said the man entered the roadway shortly before 2 p.m. and his view of traffic was blocked by parked trucks on the roadway. The bicyclist entered the path of a vehicle, which hit him.
MEQUON, WI
nbc15.com

Driver killed after crashing into Dane Co. barn identified

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Marshall man who died Sunday night when his vehicle crashed into a barn in the Town of Sun Prairie. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified him as Dervin Hidalgo Davila and confirmed the...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash near Appleton and Fairmount

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Thursday morning, Oct. 6 on the city's northwest side. It happened just after midnight near Appleton and Fairmount – near Vogel Park. FOX6 News crews found two heavily damaged vehicles on scene. No additional details have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI

