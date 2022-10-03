ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gaetz asks for Florida hurricane aid after voting against CR with FEMA funding

By Zach Schonfeld
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tl0i2_0iKIe34j00

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) says he wants Congress to approve additional funds to help his state recover from Hurricane Ian after voting against a government funding measure last week that freed up $18.8 billion in federal disaster aid.

Gaetz joined 15 other Florida lawmakers in voting against the continuing resolution , which allows the government to remain funded at the current spending levels through mid-December and includes a new round of funding for Ukraine, as well as for disaster aid. President Biden signed the bill into law hours before a government shutdown deadline.

The spending measure freed up federal dollars for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster relief fund, which is used to support recovery from major disasters and emergencies that overwhelm state resources.

Gaetz on his podcast on Friday criticized Democrats for pushing the stopgap measure through the House without going through the committee process, also saying he wanted to strengthen work requirements for entitlement programs.

“They don’t want you to be able to amend what’s part of their deal that enriches them at the expense of the people in this country, and we have to do better,” Gaetz said. “We as Republicans have to be willing to grind this corrupt place to a halt if necessary to deliver wins for our people.”

Gaetz’s spokesman deferred to the lawmaker’s comments on the podcast.

The Florida Republican then tweeted on Sunday , “Dear Congress: On behalf of my fellow Florida Man in grave need of assistance…. Just send us like half of what you sent Ukraine. Signed, Your Fellow Americans.”

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm near Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon.

At least 68 people have died from the storm as of Monday morning, and hundreds of thousands remain without power as officials assess the widespread wreckage.

Both of Florida’s Republican senators, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, have also indicated support for additional federal aid. Scott voted against the continuing resolution, while Rubio did not vote.

Gaetz and some other Florida lawmakers have taken aim at U.S. funding for the Ukrainian military as the country fights against Russia’s invasion. The continuing resolution included an additional roughly $12 billion in financial and security assistance for the country.

Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.), who also voted against the continuing resolution, similarly criticized the Ukraine provision, but unlike Gaetz, Bilirakis said now isn’t the time to direct more relief funding from the storm until more assessment is completed.

“Right now, we haven’t assessed the situation, and we know that $9 billion was available, so the responsible thing to do is to wait until the funds are depleted,” Bilirakis said during an appearance on Fox News .

“Now we’re going to address the issue and get more funding to the State of Florida, but I wanted to be fiscally responsible, and I also will tell you that there was some bad things in that continuing resolution,” he continued, referring to the Ukraine funding.

Updated

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WMBB

Chipley woman accused of shooting boyfriend

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chipley woman allegedly hit herself in the head with a hammer and then fired a gun into her home, striking her boyfriend, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at about 3 p.m. Sunday at a home on Prissy Lane. Deputies said, “an argument erupted between 26-year-old, […]
CHIPLEY, FL
WMBB

Latest suspect arrested for riot at Panama City bar

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —  Another man was arrested on Monday in connection to a massive bar fight that was caught on camera but was allegedly not reported to law enforcement. Corey Peterson, 22, of Panama City is charged with one count of riot in connection to the May 22 incident. A bench warrant was […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
The Independent

Voices: Ron DeSantis doesn’t think federal funds should be used for hurricane relief — except in Florida

Death and destructions are not the only things Hurricane Ian brought to Florida this week. Along with the storm surge and high winds which devastated the southwestern portion of the Sunshine State, Governor Ron DeSantis’ chickens have also come home to roost.The man who first made his name in Congress by opposing hurricane relief is now begging the federal government to bail out his state. In doing so, he’s providing a timely reminder to the American people as to why Republicans — and DeSantis specifically — cannot be trusted to govern this great country.First, let’s state what should go without...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Government
Daily Mail

'You loot, we shoot': Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issues a stark warning to opportunistic thieves as the Sunshine State begins to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a stark warning to any opportunistic looters looking to strike as the state struggles to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ian. On Friday, the Republican said simply: 'You loot, we shoot.'. At a press conference on Friday, DeSantis also said: 'The other thing that...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

'They need to be sent back to their home country': Ron DeSantis tears into 'illegal alien' looters who should not be in the US 'at all' after they were arrested for ransacking homes devastated by Hurricane Ian

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed Tuesday that three of the four looting suspects arrested in Lee County were in the United States illegally. The Republican executive made the revelation during a news conference in Fort Myers on Tuesday as he gave an update about the response to Hurricane Ian. DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Bilirakis
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Marco Rubio
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: No, Ron DeSantis was not a Navy Pilot nor was he a SEAL.

Ron Pretending to be a Navy Pilot(public use) After a disastrous media ad where DeSantis dresses up in a fighter pilot costume and pretends to be a ‘top gov’ in an obvious attempt to infringe on the commercial rights of the famous movie, ‘Top Gun - Maverick’, some people are questioning Ron DeSantis’ entire military career. In the ad, according to Boing Boing, “he flexes his big boy muscles as he struts around in military garb acting like the toxic schoolyard bully that he is.” Before you start screaming ‘fake news’, lets find out the truth.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

For Ron DeSantis, what a difference a deluge makes

This is the story of a ravaging storm, severely shifting winds and gusts of hot air. I’m not talking about Hurricane Ian, but the actions of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) when Hurricane Sandy ravaged New York almost exactly 10 years ago. In 2012, my congressional district on Long Island,...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Fla. Governor Says Hurricane Ian Caused Historic Flooding As Biden Warns Storm Could Be State's Deadliest

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about a "500-year flood event" as local, state and federal officials continue to assess areas affected by the storm. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a Thursday press conference that his state is dealing with a "500-year flooding event" in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "We've never seen storm surge of this magnitude," DeSantis told to reporters. "The amount of water that's been rising, and will likely continue to rise today even as the storm is passing, is basically a 500-year flooding event." The governor...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democrats#House#Republicans
Newsweek

Donald Trump Jr. Pushes Withholding Ukraine Aid Amid Hurricane Ian Recovery

Donald Trump Jr. has suggested a potentially controversial solution to providing aid for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida. The son of former President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday morning with a comment regarding the fallout from the recent hurricane. In the tweet, he suggested that all funding for Ukraine be withheld until such a time as sufficient aid has been rendered to Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

As Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, don't forget: Ron DeSantis leads the GOP war on green energy

In the era of worsening climate change, record-setting weather events have become less shocking, but remain as gut-wrenching as ever. So it is with Hurricane Ian, which made landfall as a category 4 hurricane and ripped through Florida Wednesday with 150 mph winds and flood waters engulfing numerous beachfront communities. As the Washington Post reports, this is "one of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the United States." But of course, worse-than-ever is the new normal in the 21st century, when the Earth's average surface temperature is already 1.51°F above the 20th-century average.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history

Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Air charter company used to transport migrants has ties to DeSanits, Gaetz Florida official says

The person called “Perla,” who allegedly recruited migrants for the Martha’s Vineyard flight Ron DeSantis boasted about, has been reportedly identified by The New York Times. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried joins Joy Reid on this and more, saying that the air charter company used to transport these migrants has ties to Ron DeSanits and Matt Gaetz.Oct. 4, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
NBC News

How Hurricane Ian compares to Florida's most destructive storms

Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, becoming one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S. The storm caused extensive flooding in Fort Myers, Punta Gorda and other parts of Lee and Charlotte counties, leaving 2.5 million people in the state without power. The number of deaths is unconfirmed, but President Joe Biden said Thursday that the storm may result in “substantial loss of life” and could end up being the deadliest storm in Florida history.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

WMBB

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy