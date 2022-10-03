The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will soon update the Comprehensive Plan, which will have lasting effects on the future of affordable housing in our county. As the rabbi of Ner Shalom, I and my congregation strive to bring peace, freedom and justice to all people, and affordable housing accessibility is essential to that mission. Ensuring all residents of the county are housed is a value gleaned directly from our holy Scriptures, as Isaiah exhorts us: “Is not this the fast I choose, to unfetter the shackles of injustice and bondage…and bring the homeless into your house.”

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO