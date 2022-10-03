ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Inside Nova

Historical Commission opposes PW Digital Gateway

The Prince William County Historical Commission has reiterated its opposition to the proposed PW Digital Gateway and is urging the county to abandon development plans for the area. The commission held a special meeting Monday to discuss the proposal to designate 2,100 acres along Pageland Lane for data centers. The...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Letter: Comprehensive plan must address affordable housing

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will soon update the Comprehensive Plan, which will have lasting effects on the future of affordable housing in our county. As the rabbi of Ner Shalom, I and my congregation strive to bring peace, freedom and justice to all people, and affordable housing accessibility is essential to that mission. Ensuring all residents of the county are housed is a value gleaned directly from our holy Scriptures, as Isaiah exhorts us: “Is not this the fast I choose, to unfetter the shackles of injustice and bondage…and bring the homeless into your house.”
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Sun Gazette editorial: The choice for Arlington County Board

The all-Democratic Arlington County Board is hearing from its mostly Democratic constituents, many of whom are (a) not happy in the least about the Missing Middle zoning changes that are about to be shoved down the community’s throat and (b) equally irked by the we-know-better-than-you attitude of County Board members, so reminiscent of a decade or more ago (with different board members but equal haughtiness).
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Letter: Time for real independent voices on Arlington County Board

Editor: I usually don’t get much involved in local politics, but when it comes to the Arlington County Board, I will take a strong stand in fighting one-party rule. To maintain the property-tax rate while property values soar means we endure a huge increase in taxes. This is nothing more than greed on the part of the board. And this is very tough for those of us who are retired.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Proposal moves forward to connect Crystal City, Reagan National Airport

Consider it another step forward for the proposal to connect pedestrians and bicyclists between Crystal City and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The Arlington County government has identified as its preferred alignment of a bridge stretching from the planned relocated Virginia Railway Express station to the airport’s terminals, a walk of 1,300 feet that would take about 5 minutes.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Letter: Arlington leaders need to stop incessant spending

Editor: Yes, I agree that Arlington voters do seem to be “masochistic” in terms of loading themselves up with public debt [Our View: Know Ramifications of Bond Passage,” Sept. 29]. Too many people think that the economy will just continue upwards. Few plan for a rainy day,...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

NOVA Parks executive director lauded by Fairfax NAACP

Karen Campblin, president of the NAACP Fairfax County branch, poses with NOVA Parks executive director Paul Gilbert in February following the installation of an interpretive sign on Jim Crow laws along the Washington & Old Dominion Regional Trail in Herndon. The local NAACP recently gave Gilbert an award for advancing...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Woman's Club of Arlington marks 90 years of national affiliation

Sometimes an anniversary is so nice, it’s worth celebrating twice!. Last year, the Woman’s Club of Arlington marked the 90th anniversary of its establishment with a celebration noting the passage of time while striding confidently toward the future. And this year – on Oct. 3 – the club marked the 90th anniversary of its acceptance into the national General Federation of Women’s Clubs, or GFWC.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Spanberger reintroduces herself in 7th District

Editor's note: InsideNoVa planned to write profiles on both candidates on the ballot in the 7th Congressional District. Representatives for Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega, the Republican candidate, did not follow through on several attempts to schedule interviews between July and late September. Abigail Spanberger is putting a lot...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Sun Gazette editorial: Keep your backsides in class, local students

Last week brought another student walkout, as impressionable youth across the commonwealth, channeling their inner 1968 (if they catch that reference), staged protests Sept. 27 against changes in state policy regarding transgender students proposed by the Youngkin administration. (File this one under “elections have consequences and those consequences can cut...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Deadly police shooting in Dale City ruled justified

Prince William County’s top prosecutor says the actions of four police officers involved in a deadly Sept. 1 shooting in Dale City was “justified and reasonable.”. A confidential informant and an undercover Manassas city detective arranged to purchase 1,000 pills of fentanyl and one firearm from a suspect for $6,000 on Sept. 1 in the area of 14700 Fox Glove Court, a townhouse community off Cloverdale Road, according to a search warrant.
DALE CITY, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Police investigate bank robbery at Manassas-area Wells Fargo

Police are investigating a Tuesday morning bank robbery at the Wells Fargo at 8118 Sudley Road in the Manassas area. The robber walked into the bank at 10:13 a.m. and passed a teller a threatening note demanding money and implying he had a gun. The robber then brandished a gun and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
MANASSAS, VA

