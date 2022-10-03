Read full article on original website
Affordable-housing proposal for site near Tysons receives generally favorable reviews
An up-to-460-unit residential project with 300 affordable dwellings near Tysons on Sept. 21 received the Fairfax County Planning Commission’s unanimous recommendation to the Board of Supervisors. Somos at Tysons LLC is seeking a rezoning to build the project on 4 acres at 1750 Old Meadow Road, near the cloverleaf...
Fairfax officials: Upgrading pet-shelter services pays dividends
The Fairfax County Department of Animal Sheltering has seen a nearly 60-percent surge in pet adoptions in the last six months and is ramping up to meet the need with additional programs and a new shelter set to open next year. The agency last year accepted more than 3,000 animals...
Historical Commission opposes PW Digital Gateway
The Prince William County Historical Commission has reiterated its opposition to the proposed PW Digital Gateway and is urging the county to abandon development plans for the area. The commission held a special meeting Monday to discuss the proposal to designate 2,100 acres along Pageland Lane for data centers. The...
Letter: Comprehensive plan must address affordable housing
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will soon update the Comprehensive Plan, which will have lasting effects on the future of affordable housing in our county. As the rabbi of Ner Shalom, I and my congregation strive to bring peace, freedom and justice to all people, and affordable housing accessibility is essential to that mission. Ensuring all residents of the county are housed is a value gleaned directly from our holy Scriptures, as Isaiah exhorts us: “Is not this the fast I choose, to unfetter the shackles of injustice and bondage…and bring the homeless into your house.”
Sun Gazette editorial: The choice for Arlington County Board
The all-Democratic Arlington County Board is hearing from its mostly Democratic constituents, many of whom are (a) not happy in the least about the Missing Middle zoning changes that are about to be shoved down the community’s throat and (b) equally irked by the we-know-better-than-you attitude of County Board members, so reminiscent of a decade or more ago (with different board members but equal haughtiness).
Letter: Time for real independent voices on Arlington County Board
Editor: I usually don’t get much involved in local politics, but when it comes to the Arlington County Board, I will take a strong stand in fighting one-party rule. To maintain the property-tax rate while property values soar means we endure a huge increase in taxes. This is nothing more than greed on the part of the board. And this is very tough for those of us who are retired.
InFive: Gainesville District candidate, inflation talk and a cold front is coming
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The Prince William County Historical Commission has reiterated its opposition to the proposed PW Digital Gateway and is urging the county to abandon development plans for the area. 4. Gainesville District candidate. Former Prince William School Board member Alyson Satterwhite...
Proposal moves forward to connect Crystal City, Reagan National Airport
Consider it another step forward for the proposal to connect pedestrians and bicyclists between Crystal City and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The Arlington County government has identified as its preferred alignment of a bridge stretching from the planned relocated Virginia Railway Express station to the airport’s terminals, a walk of 1,300 feet that would take about 5 minutes.
Letter: Arlington leaders need to stop incessant spending
Editor: Yes, I agree that Arlington voters do seem to be “masochistic” in terms of loading themselves up with public debt [Our View: Know Ramifications of Bond Passage,” Sept. 29]. Too many people think that the economy will just continue upwards. Few plan for a rainy day,...
NOVA Parks executive director lauded by Fairfax NAACP
Karen Campblin, president of the NAACP Fairfax County branch, poses with NOVA Parks executive director Paul Gilbert in February following the installation of an interpretive sign on Jim Crow laws along the Washington & Old Dominion Regional Trail in Herndon. The local NAACP recently gave Gilbert an award for advancing...
Advocacy group lays out funding roadmap for Arlington performing-arts venue
Hoping to succeed where the county government couldn’t, a coalition of performing-arts supporters in Arlington has unveiled a funding plan to, they hope, pave the way for construction of a new, purpose-built venue to meet the needs of a number of local arts groups. The proposed facility would cost...
Woman's Club of Arlington marks 90 years of national affiliation
Sometimes an anniversary is so nice, it’s worth celebrating twice!. Last year, the Woman’s Club of Arlington marked the 90th anniversary of its establishment with a celebration noting the passage of time while striding confidently toward the future. And this year – on Oct. 3 – the club marked the 90th anniversary of its acceptance into the national General Federation of Women’s Clubs, or GFWC.
Arlington Democrats aim to be on same page in explaining Missing Middle to voters
Leaders of the Arlington County Democratic Committee appear concerned enough about the impact the Missing Middle housing debate could have on the Nov. 8 election to give their foot soldiers a tutorial on addressing the matter with the voters. Democratic captains of the county’s 54 voting precincts have been summoned...
New historical marker honors Prince William County's 'Courageous Four'
Today, they're known as the Courageous Four. In 1964, Zella Brown, Maxine Coleman, Fannie W. Fitzgerald and Mary Porter were the first African American teachers to integrate Prince William County schools, almost 10 years after the United States Supreme Court ruled that segregated schools were unconstitutional in Brown v. Board of Education.
Spanberger reintroduces herself in 7th District
Editor's note: InsideNoVa planned to write profiles on both candidates on the ballot in the 7th Congressional District. Representatives for Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega, the Republican candidate, did not follow through on several attempts to schedule interviews between July and late September. Abigail Spanberger is putting a lot...
Sun Gazette editorial: Keep your backsides in class, local students
Last week brought another student walkout, as impressionable youth across the commonwealth, channeling their inner 1968 (if they catch that reference), staged protests Sept. 27 against changes in state policy regarding transgender students proposed by the Youngkin administration. (File this one under “elections have consequences and those consequences can cut...
Deadly police shooting in Dale City ruled justified
Prince William County’s top prosecutor says the actions of four police officers involved in a deadly Sept. 1 shooting in Dale City was “justified and reasonable.”. A confidential informant and an undercover Manassas city detective arranged to purchase 1,000 pills of fentanyl and one firearm from a suspect for $6,000 on Sept. 1 in the area of 14700 Fox Glove Court, a townhouse community off Cloverdale Road, according to a search warrant.
UPDATED: Police investigate bank robbery at Manassas-area Wells Fargo
Police are investigating a Tuesday morning bank robbery at the Wells Fargo at 8118 Sudley Road in the Manassas area. The robber walked into the bank at 10:13 a.m. and passed a teller a threatening note demanding money and implying he had a gun. The robber then brandished a gun and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
Letter: This committed Democrat is voting for an independent in Arlington
Editor: Since I was in high school, I have been a dedicated Democrat. In nearly every election cycle, I have voted, volunteered for and donated to Democrats up and down the ballot for every office. I consider myself a progressive, having supported Bernie Sanders in 2016 and Elizabeth Warren in...
Man released by prosecutors in Loudoun murder now wanted for concealing a body
Law enforcement officials in Loudoun County are seeking the public’s help in finding a 25-year-old man charged with concealing a body after being released from custody on murder charges. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Stone L. Colburn was released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Thursday,...
