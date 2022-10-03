Read full article on original website
Anna “Pauline” Wilson
A visitation for Anna “Pauline” Wilson, age 94, of Bussey, will be held on Saturday, October 8th, from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the United Methodist Church of Bussey. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M., also at the church. Burial will take place at the Bussey Cemetery. Following services, a luncheon will be held at the church. Memorials may be given in Pauline’s memory to the United Methodist Church of Bussey, Bussey Comm. Library or Greenlawn Cemetery Assoc. Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is assisting Pauline’s family with arrangements.
Avian Todd
Graveside services for Avian Todd, 94, of Indianola, will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 8th, in the Indianola IOOF Cemetery. Visitation will follow graveside services from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Indianola Masonic Lodge, 1606 W 2nd Ave, Indianola, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to the Bible Truth Publishers, 59 Industrial Road, Addison, IL 60101. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Cody L. Meyer
Cody L. Meyer, 34, of Indianola, passed away of unknown reasons on Sunday October 2nd. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday October 9nd, at the Aurelia Golf Course and another gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12th at 304 S Kenwood in Indianola. Memorials may be sent to Overton Funeral Home and given in Cody’s name to the Indianola Fire Department and EMT’s or the American Diabetes Association. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Beggar’s Night set at Knoxville, Bussey and Pleasantville
Beggars Night has been set at many of the communities around the county. Knoxville has set Trick or Treat Night for the children Monday, October 31st from 6 to 8 p.m. Beggars Night in Pleasantville will also be October 31st from 6 to 8 p.m. Bussey has set aside Saturday,...
Knoxville Fire Department Starts Explorer Program
The Knoxville Fire Department is preparing for Fire Prevention Week October 9th through the 15th. There will be an Open House at the Fire Department Wednesday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. The event is to promote fire prevention, to let visitors tour the fire station and get a tour of the apparatus.
Former Sheriff Gary Verwers Passes Away at 76
Former Marion County Sheriff Gary Lee Verwers passed away Tuesday, October 4 at the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Verwers graduated from Knoxville High School with the Class of 1964. Verwers was the first school resource officer for the Knoxville Community School District. He later became a deputy, and then Chief Deputy at the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. He later served as Sheriff, retiring in 2007. Verwers also served as a volunteer for Knoxville Fire & Rescue and the Knoxville Raceway Fire Crew. He was also a past president of the Marion County Fair Board.
Scoop the Loop will be Saturday in Knoxville
Scoop the Loop will be Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. Amy Vroegh is heading up the event. Vroegh says with the road diet the Scoop the Loop may be backed up, but says we just need to roll with the punches. The route for Scoop the Loop will be...
Larry Roger Perkins
Larry Roger Perkins, formerly of Knoxville, passed away on September 11th, near his home in Cape Carteret, North Carolina. Following a memorial at the beach in North Carolina, burial will be at a later date.
Indianola Square Reconstruction Project Update
Work on the downtown Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued over the last week, which included the completion of the Ashland and Buxton intersection, and all roadway paving on the project is now done. Permeable pavers have been installed on Ashland between Buxton and B Street, planter beds were installed on the north side of the mid-block of Ashland, and all crosswalks are now complete.
Indianola and Knoxville Marching Bands Head to Valleyfest, Indianola Hosting Sounds at the Stadium
The Pride of Indianola Marching Band is performing twice tomorrow, a competition at the 43rd annual Valleyfest at West Des Moines Valley High School, and again later in the evening at the Indianola Stadium for the Sounds at the Stadium event. Band Director Mike Richardson tells KNIA News Sounds at...
Jimmy Fortune to Perform Friday in Knoxville
Jimmy Fortune, a former member of the legendary Statler Brothers will be bringing his show to Knoxville Friday at the Knoxville Performing Arts Center. Fortune toured, sang and performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 21 years, and has continued to perform on the road after other members of the band retired. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Girls Night Out Will be Thursday in Knoxville
Girls Night Out is an event to honor women and bring awareness to cancer as well as other women’s health issues. The event is being put on by the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Girls Night Out will be held tomorrow from 5 to 7 p.m. in downtown Knoxville. The...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Judi Van Hulzen
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville was Judi Van Hulzen, Marion County Public Health Nurse as we talk about flu and covid. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
New Events Coming to Crossroads of Pella Coat Drive
Crossroads of Pella is kicking off its annual coat drive this month with two new events aimed at getting more winter gear to those in need. Chris Allen and Julie Johnson with Crossroads of Pella say a drive-up coffee and coats event will be held in the morning on Tuesday, October 18th from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. — with anyone in the community encouraged to donate any type and size of coats, gloves, hats, and boots in exchange for a cup of coffee.
Nashville North Returning Saturday
Some of country music’s most successful songwriters are coming to the Pella Opera House. Jara Johnson says the second annual Nashville North is back this Saturday at 7 p.m., and features four hit songwriters on the stage sharing the stories behind the music and performing many of the hit songs performed by country music’s biggest stars. Tickets for Nashville North at the Pella Opera House can be purchased at their box office during regular hours or online.
Tammy Humes Receives Quarterly DAISY Award
Pella Regional Health Center announced that Tammy Humes in the Call Center, is the recipient of the Quarterly DAISY Awards. The DAISY program is a national award, given at the local level, to registered nurses who exemplify extraordinary nursing. The focus is on the special touches and human consideration that these nurses give to their patients.
Feed the Farmer Set for Saturday
The Marion County Feed the Farmer event is slated for October 8th and will be held from noon until 1 p.m. that day when the meals will be delivered. It’s an event where a meal will be delivered to a farmer or group. A meal will be delivered to the field. A meal of a hamburger, chips, cookie and water will be served.
Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle Beggars Nights October 30th
Beggars Night in Indianola, Norwalk, and Carlisle are scheduled for Sunday, October 30th from 6-8pm. The City of Indianola asks that all those who wish to participate in the trick or treat follow basic safety guidelines, and homeowners who wish to participate are asked to turn their outside lights on.
PACE Alliance Donates Golf Outing Proceeds to Pella Ambulance
The Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance presented a $4,000 check to Pella Ambulance Thursday morning. The donation comes from proceeds raised during the annual PACE Alliance Golf Outing held at the end of August. Pella Ambulance is in the process of purchasing new CPR mannequins. For several years running, the PACE Alliance has donated proceeds from their golf outing to local first responders, including the Pella Police and Pella Fire Departments. Golf Committee Chairs Tim Te Grootenhuis and Vicki Cowman, along with committee members Trisha Klok, Matt Sherlock, Mary Mansfield, and Karen Eischen, organized this year’s golf outing. This year’s theme was “Fiesta on the Fairway.
Dixie Gebhardt House Update
Glenn Lyons, Knoxville Economic Development Director, gave an update on the Dixie Gebhardt House at the Knoxville City Council Meeting October 3rd. Lyons said two groups have submitted interest in the facility. The Knoxville Public Library has also submitted interest in obtaining the site and turning it into a park. Lyons will be meeting with the interested parties and he expects discussion to take place at the next city council meeting October 17th.
