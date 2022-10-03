Crossroads of Pella is kicking off its annual coat drive this month with two new events aimed at getting more winter gear to those in need. Chris Allen and Julie Johnson with Crossroads of Pella say a drive-up coffee and coats event will be held in the morning on Tuesday, October 18th from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. — with anyone in the community encouraged to donate any type and size of coats, gloves, hats, and boots in exchange for a cup of coffee.

PELLA, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO