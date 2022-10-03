Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Lady Tigers soccer defeat Lady Lions, 7-0
The McClain Lady Tigers soccer team traveled to Washington Court House on Sept. 29 for a Frontier Athletic Conference showdown with the Lady Lions. This was the second time these schools have played each other with McClain defeating Washington on Sept. 13 by a score of 4-1. McClain scored in...
Times Gazette
Officer wounded, L-C recognized, bank liquidated
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Times Gazette
Local collegiate news
The following information has been compiled from an assortment of news releases:. Asia Penn, of Greenfield, was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Times Gazette
Not just lion around
Most of Wilmington College’s agricultural students majoring in animal science plan to work with beef, dairy, sheep and similar livestock found on Ohio farms. Senior Colton Smith wants to work with marine animals like dolphins, seals and sea lions. His internships the past two summers reflect his interest in...
Times Gazette
FOG presents cemetery program for SOGS
Members of the group FOG (Friends of Greenwood — the former name of the Hillsboro Cemetery), led a program on cemetery restoration Thursday evening at the Hillsboro Cemetery. The event was sponsored by the Southern Ohio Genealogical Society (SOGS). Demonstrations were led by several FOG volunteers including Laura Bradley, John Glaze and John Willis. Interested members of the community received hands-on instruction on how to clean and care for headstones, including some historic gravestones in the cemetery. John Glaze, FOG member (standing), looks on as FOG member John Willis (left) and SOGS member Bob Creamer (right) inspect a headstone.
Times Gazette
County has a new Extension educator
Greenfield area native James Morris assumed the role as the educator covering agriculture and natural resources, and community development for the Highland County Ohio State University (OSU) Extension this month. “What that consists of is me working directly one-on-one and in group settings with the agricultural producers in the county...
Times Gazette
Survey: Residents favor DORA
The city of Hillsboro has released the results of the public survey it recently conducted regarding the proposed Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) district. The short, six-question evaluation, designed to gauge residents’ feelings about the potential DORA, posed the following queries to volunteer respondents. 1. Would you be more...
Times Gazette
Garden club holds September meeting
The Hillsboro Garden Club met Sept. 27 at the Kathryn Zane Granger Floral Hall on the Highland County Fairgrounds. After president Judith Stivender called the meeting to order, all present stood and recited the Pledge of Allegiance and then sang “God Bless America” led by Ed Davis. The...
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. Deputies responded to the 6800 block of Chimney Rock Court to a report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, Ricky V. Faulkner, 29, Hillsboro, and Justin W. Faulkner, 38, New Vienna, were charged with domestic violence. A resident of...
Times Gazette
Ghosts from the past
The Greenfield Historical Society will hold its annual Ghost Walk on Monday, Oct. 10. The event will take place at Travellers Rest and the Old Burying Ground on South McArthur Way beginning at 6 p.m. Travellers Rest will open at 5 p.m. for visitors to view the displays there. Once...
Times Gazette
Fall revival at NV Community Church
Evangelist Dan Cook returns to the New Vienna Community Church for Fall Revival Sunday, Oct. 16 with the morning service at 10:30 a.m. and the evening service at 6 p.m. Scott Kirchner will provide special music for the morning service and the evening worship will feature the gospel group Soul Scape.
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Steven Garvie, 46, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant. David Sexton, 42, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant. INCIDENT. The police department responded to a business in the 1200...
Times Gazette
SSCC Theatre…
SSCC Theatre presents “Steel Magnolias,” playing Nov. 4-6 in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro. The Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinee begins at 3:30 p.m. The play is set in...
Times Gazette
Endangering suspect enters plea
A Washington C.H. woman pleaded “not guilty” Monday to eight third-degree felony counts of endangering children, and her trial date has been set for Dec. 14. At her arraignment hearing in Fayette County Common Pleas Court, Ashley Smith, 32, also filed an affidavit of indigence setting forth assets, earnings and expenses. The court found that Smith was entitled to the appointment of counsel and appointed Hillsboro attorney Kathryn Hapner to represent her.
Times Gazette
New Vienna woman gets 18 months in prison
A New Vienna woman was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to 18 months at the Ohio Reformatory for Women on trafficking and possession charges. Amber Coyle, 40, was sentenced to nine months on one count of aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, which was ordered to be consecutive to another nine months for another count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a fourth-degree felony. Coyle was also given six days of jail-time credit.
Times Gazette
Paper machine restart to create 52 new jobs
Pixelle Specialty Solutions has announced an investment of more than $21 million in upgrades and repairs to the #24 paper machine at the Chilpaco facility in Chillicothe. As the largest and fastest-growing manufacturer of specialty papers in North America, Pixelle Speciality Solutions offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality products, it said Tuesday in a news release in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, and Greater Chillicothe & Ross County Development.
Times Gazette
Grand jury indicts seven
A Frankfort woman charged with aggravated vehicular assault, among other charges, was among seven people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Heather Bolender, 42, was indicted for aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Times Gazette
County talks sewer billing
Lakeside and Rolling Acres public sewers are expected to move to monthly billing, according to the Highland County Board of Commissioners at its weekly Wednesday meeting. Commissioner Terry Britton said that the change was planned to take effect at the beginning of the new year. He said all of the people using those systems would be sent a letter that would inform them of the change as well as what the new billing cost would be.
