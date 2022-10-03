Indianapolis man missing since Saturday found safe, according to IMPD
UPDATE: On Wednesday, IMPD said Bernard Caillouet was found and is safe.
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public's help finding a 24-year-old Indianapolis man who went missing over the weekend.
Bernard Caillouet was last seen Saturday in the 4300 block of Georgetown Road, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. This is near the intersection of Lafayette and Georgetown roads in the International Marketplace neighborhood.
Caillouet is described as about 5 feet, 11 inches and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and dark brown boots.
He may be in need of medical attention.
Anyone with more information is urged to call 911 or IMPD's Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting | Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk
Comments / 1