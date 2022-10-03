Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
L.A. landmarks will light up across the city in honor of Filipino American History MonthJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Kevin Hart’s Vegan Fast-Food Restaurant Is Opening in Monrovia This NovemberVegOut MagazineMonrovia, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Allegedly Threatens Jr. High Student On City Bus
Deputies are investigating after a person allegedly threatened an Arroyo Seco Junior High student on a Santa Clarita City bus last week. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, an incident occurred on the 22500 block of Pamplico Drive in Saugus in which a man entered the City bus and began making verbal threats towards a student, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
sgvcitywatch.com
Suspect Arrested, Accused of Assaulting Teen at Gunpoint After Picking Her Up in Pomona
POMONA – A suspect remains jailed Thursday, accused of forcing a 17-year-old girl to perform a sex act on him after he convinced her to accept a ride September 27. Marquise McFadden, 29, was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office with one count of forced oral copulation by force or violence. The girl was waiting at a bus stop near North White Avenue and Texas Avenue when a suspect drove up, according to the Pomona Police Department.
Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting ex-wife, another man with blunt object in Thousand Oaks
A man suspected of assaulting his ex-wife and another man with a blunt object in Thousand Oaks over the weekend was arrested Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday when Thousand Oaks police responded to a local hospital regarding two people who needed medical attention after being attacked, the Ventura County Sheriff’s […]
Santa Barbara Edhat
Victim's Identity Released in Alleged Hit and Run Homicide
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the victim who was struck and killed by a vehicle in the 800 block of East Mountain Road last week. Blanca Aguilera, also known as Blanca Espinoza, was a 32-year-old woman from Oxnard. The Sheriff's Office states she died after intentionally being struck by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m. on September 29, 2022.
Juvenile Shot at Apartment Complex in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A wounded male was transported to the hospital by ambulance after being shot at an apartment complex Wednesday night, Oct. 5, in the city of Pomona. The police department confirmed the victim was a juvenile. Pomona PD officers and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded...
LASD commander files retaliation suit over alleged inmate beating
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department commander has sued the county and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the latest of several department members to claim Villanueva directed a cover-up of a video of a deputy with his knee on the head of a man in custody for three minutes. Plaintiff Allen...
Police searching for suspect who shot a 60-year-old man at a street takeover
The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a 60-year-old man during a street takeover.The shooting happened on Sept. 18 at about 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Western Avenue and 48th Street in South L.A. According to the LAPD, the suspect was a spectator at the takeover and got into an altercation with someone else watching the sideshow. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot three times at the other spectator that was running away. Instead of hitting the man he was in an altercation with he struck a 60-year-old man in the back. Police said the victim was walking past the street takeover while on the way home.Officers said the suspect is a 5'11" Hispanic man and weighs about 170 pounds. They believe he is about 18 years old with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored short sleeve T-shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.Those with information on the shooting should contact the LAPD at (213) 786-5414 or (213) 910-8703. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website https://lacrimestoppers.org.
KTLA.com
17-year-old male and female charged with murder in fatal Fashion District stabbing
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced murder charges against two 17-year-olds in connection to the stabbing death of 56-year-old Du Young Lee in the Fashion District. The deadly incident unfolded on Oct. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street, close to the...
Two men found with stab wounds in Pomona
Two men were stabbed early Friday morning in Pomona and were eventually taken to Pomona Valley Hospital in unknown condition. It's unclear what took place before that led up to the stabbing. Pomona Police Department officers responded to the 487 block of East Kingsley Avenue after receiving a stabbing call just after 1 a.m.There is no information on the suspect responsible for this stabbing at this moment.
Santa Clarita Radio
Four Arrested After Discovery Of Hundreds Of Stolen IDs In Stevenson Ranch
Four people, two women and two men, have been arrested after an investigation led deputies to an apartment in Stevenson Ranch with hundreds of personal stolen documents which was all sparked off by a stolen vehicle containment last week. The investigation started Tuesday, Sept. 27, when deputies identified a stolen...
Woman recovering after she was attacked by homeless man in Torrance
A woman is recovering from a brutal attack in Torrance several months ago that left her with facial fractures. The woman, who has not been identified, was sexually assaulted and attacked by a homeless man while she was walking her two dogs in Torrance at night. The attack took place on July 31 at about 1:00 a.m. in the 4300 block of Emerald Street.Forty-six-year-old Darrell Waters, a homeless man, was arrested the following Monday by the Torrance Police Department.While the suspect is in custody, that hasn't accelerated the victim's healing process. According to the victim's friend Debbie Keyser, who started a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $64,000, the victim has continued to seek therapy for emotional distress and effects from post traumatic stress disorder. The victim will receive reconstructive dental work on Oct. 14. However, there is a good chance that the victim will have to face the man who attacked her once again in court if the case goes to a jury trial, according to Keyser.
SWAT officer’s retaliation suit alleges LAPD has gang arrest, gun quotas
A Los Angeles police officer is suing the city, alleging management took career-damaging steps against him to keep him quiet about purported illegal quotas that commanders ostensibly established to increase specific crime statistics involving guns and gangs. Officer John Walker’s Los Angeles Superior Court retaliation suit, filed Wednesday, seeks unspecified...
kvta.com
Man Charged In Theft And Death Of Camarillo Shelter Dog Released From Jail
(Photo courtesy Paw Works) Updated--The Ventura County man charged in connection with the theft and death of a dog from the "Paw Works" animal rescue shelter in Camarillo is out of jail. 33-year-old Miles Berry of Newbury Park was released from jail Tuesday night after the judge reduced his bail...
foxla.com
Man found shot to death in U-Haul rental truck
LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a killer after a man in his 60s was found shot to death in Hollywood late Wednesday night. Hollywood Division patrol officers responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. near the intersection of West Carlos and North Bronson avenues. Arriving officers discovered a man in a U-Haul rental truck that had collided with a parked vehicle suffering a single gunshot wound.
Stevenson Ranch Family ‘Swatted’ by 911 Caller
Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A family is recovering at home after a mother and son fell victim to a fake 911 call in what authorities are calling a “swatting.”. The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Armstrong Circle near Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the Stevenson Ranch community when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from a person stating they had shot their father and pistol whipped their girlfriend before tying them both up. The caller also stated they had a gun while on the phone with the 911 operator.
signalscv.com
Lancaster man arrested on suspicion of robbery in Valencia
A Lancaster man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of robbery in Valencia, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the station, in an email to The Signal, deputies responded to a call for service for a robbery in progress at the 25500 block of The Old Road.
Ventura police arrest 14-year-old boy for online threat towards local school, weapons confiscated
Police arrested a 14-year-old boy for posting an online threat directed towards Foothill Technology High School on Tuesday and confiscated several weapons during the investigation, according to the Ventura Police Department. The post Ventura police arrest 14-year-old boy for online threat towards local school, weapons confiscated appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Dead woman found partially in Santa Clarita donation box
A woman’s body was found partially in a donation box in Santa Clarita Thursday morning, though the circumstances surrounding her death are unknown. The incident was reported just before 10 a.m. near the 24800 block of Orchard Village Road in Newhall, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The woman, believed to be in her […]
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Deputy Won't Face Charges for Shooting Man in the Back in Willowbrook
There will be no charges filed against the LA County Sheriff's Deputy who, two years ago, fatally shot a man in the back in Willowbrook. Fred Williams III was pursued, shot and killed by a deputy in October of 2020. After meeting with the District Attorney's office on Monday, Williams's father said he's not surprised the deputy won't be prosecuted.
foxla.com
Alleged online child predator arrested in Ventura
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged online child predator was arrested in Ventura and has since been released as he awaits his next court date. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, an investigation revealed 23-year-old Carter Newell used Instagram and Snapchat to contact and meet underage girls. He was...
