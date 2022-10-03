ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort enters concussion protocol

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RC6OW_0iKId2ED00

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol.

The Thunder said he sustained a concussion during team practice on Sunday.

Under league policy, he now begins the mandated Return to Participation protocol, and no timetable is set for his return.

The Thunder signed Dort as an undrafted free agent before the 2019-20 season. Entering his fourth NBA campaign, he has career averages of 13.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Dort, 23, set career highs in games (51), minutes (32.6 average), points (17.2) and rebounds (4.1) to go with 1.7 assists in the 2021-22 season.

The Thunder are scheduled to open the regular season on Oct. 19 at Minnesota.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?

We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Draymond 'apologetic' after altercation with Poole

The reported Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly afterward. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic first reported a "heated" incident involving Green and Poole at practice, which resulted in...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
State
Oklahoma State
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Calvin Booth
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Luguentz Dort
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Field Level Media
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy