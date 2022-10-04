ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringo Starr tour on hold as he recovers from COVID-19

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Ringo Starr has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the former Beatle to cancel several scheduled concerts in Canada with his All Starr Band.

Five concert dates from Tuesday to Sunday — in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Lethbridge, Alberta; and the British Columbia cities of Abbotsford and Penticton — will be rescheduled.

“Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon,” said a statement from the band.

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band — consisting of Toto’s Steve Lukather, Men at Work’s Colin Hay, Average White Band’s Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter — were also forced to cancel last weekend shows in New Buffalo, Michigan, and at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

