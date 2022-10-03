ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kanye West Wears A ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt At Yeezy Show

By Shamika Sanders
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35YbU9_0iKIcdV600
Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

*Facepalm*

It’s Paris Fashion Week, so I’ve been eagerly watching fashion show stunts. From Michaela Jaé strutting down the runway in a vintage makeshift car to Balenciaga’s odd decision to send beaten faces down a runway made of mud, I was expecting my fair share of fashion headlines. But not Kanye West wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt. But then again, are we surprised?

Kanye West wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt on the runway at his surprise Yeezy season 9 presentation in Paris. He completes the look with the same bedazzled flip-flops and socks he was photographed in last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZSgK_0iKIcdV600
Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

As if it couldn’t get worse, Kanye enlisted superior coon Candace Owens in on the spectacle.

According to PageSix, Kanye addressed Kim Kardashian’s 2016 Parisian robbery, his fallout with Gap, and his manager Scooter Braun. “I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader,” he told the crowd.

Kanye walked in Balenciaga’s spring/summer 2023 fashion show and has been making his way to other shows like Burberry.

In related Kanye news, the White Lives Matter ambassador is engulfed in a controversy surrounding his business partnership with Adidas. The polarizing figure addressed Daniel Cherry, the new Senior Vice President and General Manager of Adidas on social media. According to Ye’, Cherry is making decisions about the Yeezy brand without his permission.

Well, who signed off on this Ye’? Cause issa firm no. Kanye and White Lives Matter are currently trending on Twitter. What else do we expect from a man who openly endorsed Trump?! Twitter is reading him for filth; as they should.

And here we were thinking he was coming back to the Black community after making an appearance at the BET Awards. Welp.

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Kim & Pete Broke Up—She Was ‘Totally Exhausted’ by Their Age Difference

End of an era. Since the shocking news of their split, many Kete fans have been asking: Why did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up? It seems like scheduling, age differences and different personalities were some of the reasons why the former Saturday Night Live star and The Kardashians star split. A source confirmed to Page Six on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Scooter Braun
Person
Kanye
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Candace Owens
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Rocks Baggy Jeans & Sneakers In 1st Photo Since White House Portrait Unveiled

Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 58-year-old former First Lady was spotted rocking a chic ensemble in New York City on Saturday (September 10). Enjoying the last few days of summer weather, Michelle sported a simple white tee with high-waisted, baggy denim pants and a set of fierce black-and-white snakeskin sneakers, as seen in photos here. She topped off the enviable look with a pair of gold designer sunglasses and matching earrings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#White Socks#Paris Fashion Week#Pagesix#Parisian#Kanye News
Scary Mommy

Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Candace Owens Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Sick, Mentally Ill Individual’ After Admitting Miscarriage Was An Abortion

Last week, model and author, Chrissy Teigen said that a miscarriage that took place two years ago while she was pregnant was actually an abortion. She revealed that information while she was speaking at a summit named “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” on September 15 according to The Hollywood Reporter. Critics immediately went for her neck after she made that revelation. One of the loudest ones was frequent Teigen antagonist, Candace Owens, who attacked her once again on her podcast earlier this week.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Black Lives Matter Reacts To Kanye West ‘White Lives Matter’ Stunt: ‘Never An Appropriate Time’

The Black Lives Matter organization called out Kanye West for wearing a sweatshirt that had the phrase “White Lives Matter” printed on the back during a fashion show in Paris on Monday, October 3. In a lengthy thread, the non-profit explained exactly why the “Runaway” rapper’s use of the phrase was problematic on Wednesday, October 5. “The repercussions are dangerous, destructive, and irresponsible,” they wrote.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1

There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy