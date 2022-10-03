ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres host the Giants to start 3-game series

By Amber Coakley
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XosbR_0iKIcVOA00

San Francisco Giants (80-79, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (87-72, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: John Brebbia (6-2, 3.14 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.03 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 177 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres begin a three-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

San Diego has an 87-72 record overall and a 42-36 record at home. The Padres are 59-26 in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Francisco is 80-79 overall and 36-42 in road games. The Giants have hit 180 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

The teams meet Monday for the 17th time this season. The Padres lead the season series 11-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 32 home runs while slugging .529. Jurickson Profar is 14-for-40 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 62 RBI while hitting .261 for the Giants. Joc Pederson is 12-for-26 with a double, three triples and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .242 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Giants: 8-2, .264 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Giants: Logan Webb: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

