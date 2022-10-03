ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Pardons Thousands in Federal Prison for ‘Simple Possession' of Marijuana

President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. Biden's move also covers thousands convicted of the crime in...
U.S. POLITICS
Cannabis Company Canopy Applauds Biden's Marijuana Pardons as Stock Surges

Canopy Growth applauded President Joe Biden's announcement Thursday that he will pardon thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession. The president also called for a review of how marijuana is classified under federal law. Canopy Growth applauded President Joe Biden's announcement Thursday that he will pardon thousands of people convicted...
BUSINESS
The Justice Department Believes Trump Might Have More White House Documents

The Department of Justice suspects former President Donald Trump still possesses documents that he took from the White House, people familiar with the matter told NBC News on Friday. The department's top counterintelligence official, Jay Bratt, recently communicated that concern to Trump's lawyers, the sources said. The New York Times...
POTUS
September Job Gains Affirm That the Fed Has a Long Way to Go in Inflation Fight

September's nonfarm payrolls report provided both assurance that the jobs market is strong and that the Fed will have to do more to slow it down. Worker pay rose 5% on a year-over-year basis in September, down slightly from the 5.2% pace in August but still indicative of an economy where the cost of living is surging.
BUSINESS

