NBC San Diego
Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Application Will Go Live Any Day Now. Here's How to Prepare
The U.S. Department of Education has said its application for student loan forgiveness will go live in early October, suggesting it could be ready any day now. Here are the steps borrowers should take to get ready. The U.S. Department of Education has said its application for student loan forgiveness...
NBC San Diego
Biden Pardons Thousands in Federal Prison for ‘Simple Possession' of Marijuana
President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. Biden's move also covers thousands convicted of the crime in...
NBC San Diego
Federal Agents Think They Have Enough Evidence to Charge Hunter Biden With Tax and Gun-Buy Crimes, Report Says
Federal agents believe they have enough evidence to support charging Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, with tax crimes and making a false statement in connection with the purchase of a gun, The Washington Post reported. It is now up to U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, an...
NBC San Diego
Cannabis Company Canopy Applauds Biden's Marijuana Pardons as Stock Surges
Canopy Growth applauded President Joe Biden's announcement Thursday that he will pardon thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession. The president also called for a review of how marijuana is classified under federal law. Canopy Growth applauded President Joe Biden's announcement Thursday that he will pardon thousands of people convicted...
NBC San Diego
Biden Signs Executive Order With New Framework to Protect Data Transfers Between the U.S. and EU
President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement a new framework to protect the privacy of personal data shared between the U.S. and Europe. A European court undid an earlier version of the framework in 2020. The new Privacy Shield seeks to address European concerns of surveillance by U.S....
NBC San Diego
The Justice Department Believes Trump Might Have More White House Documents
The Department of Justice suspects former President Donald Trump still possesses documents that he took from the White House, people familiar with the matter told NBC News on Friday. The department's top counterintelligence official, Jay Bratt, recently communicated that concern to Trump's lawyers, the sources said. The New York Times...
Are Republicans more likely to die from COVID-19 than Democrats? Here’s what researchers found
A new study shows Republicans dying at a higher rate than Democrats from COVID-19 in Ohio and Florida. Researchers differ on whether vaccine hesitancy is largely responsible. A BYU professor says partisan differences over COVID-19 can have ‘life and death consequences.’
NBC San Diego
September Job Gains Affirm That the Fed Has a Long Way to Go in Inflation Fight
September's nonfarm payrolls report provided both assurance that the jobs market is strong and that the Fed will have to do more to slow it down. Worker pay rose 5% on a year-over-year basis in September, down slightly from the 5.2% pace in August but still indicative of an economy where the cost of living is surging.
