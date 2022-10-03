Read full article on original website
News 12
State issues stop order at NJ elementary school; inspection found 2 contractors were noncompliant
Construction workers were told to stop work at John Faber Elementary School in Dunellen as the result of a state inspection at the site. The stop order came from the New Jersey Department of Workforce and Labor. An inspection found two contractors violated laws. Work was stopped on building four...
NYCLU regional director says federal marijuana pardons are move toward social justice
President Joe Biden announced Thursday all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession will be pardoned.
AG’s Office reaches settlement with Orange County ambulance company over illegal billing of patients
As part of the agreement, New Windsor-based Mobile Life Support Services will pay full restitution plus interest to all patients who paid for the illegal charges since June 2016.
