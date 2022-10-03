ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

Wrecking Ball Claims Downtown San Diego's 4th & B Nightclub

Thousands of music fans attended thousands of concerts at downtown San Diego's 4th & B club over the years before its closure. The club, which had a capacity north of 1,000 guests, sat silent for nearly a decade, with glimmers of hope flickering and fading. In 2013, a sign went up on the marquee — Redefining Awesome.com — alerting the neighborhood that Avalon San Diego would be opening, but that EDM satellite of the LA mothership club never landed.
CBS 8

San Diego named America's 'greenest' city

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is often named on "best of" lists. But, this one may surprise some of you. According to a new study by WalletHub, San Diego is the greenest city in America!. Rounding out the top five are:. Portland, Oregon. Honolulu, Hawaii. Freemont, California. Washington, DC.
kusi.com

Five more SVP’s to be placed in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator is a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in...
iheart.com

This San Diego Taco Spot Is Ranked The Best In All Of America

A taco shop in San Diego has been named the best in the country. On National Taco Day, October 4th, Yelp named Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria, at 2265 Flower Avenue in San Diego’s Nestor neighborhood, the top taco spot in America. The South Bay restaurant is known for its...
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA

If you ever visit San Marcos, CA, you’ll be visiting a small, warm town located in the North County San Diego. While it’s not known for having the most famous restaurants in the world like most cities, you can still find a nice variety of cuisine in this area.
CBS 8

Cuban community living in San Diego devastated by current situation on the island

SAN DIEGO — In the days following Hurricane Ian, which barreled across the Caribbean before pounding Florida, many people in Cuba are still struggling without power. The Cuban people, many who are driven by hunger and frustration, have taken to the streets to protest the blackouts, but the government has cut off internet on the island in an effort to silence protesters who grow restless as each day passes.
Dinh Lee

Michelin Star Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Soichi Sushi

Last year, one of San Diego's Japanese sushi restaurants received a Michelin Star from the Michelin Guide, making it one of the few restaurants to be able to do so in San Diego. This restaurant is Soichi (pronounced "so-ee-chee") Sushi near Mission Valley of San Diego. This accomplishment has made booking a reservation at Soichi quite difficult, often booking out around a month in advance. In fact, according to Fox 5 San Diego, Soichi was voted best sushi spot in the United States by Yelp receiving a five star rating making it the only sushi restaurant on Yelp to maintain five stars (I am not sure if this has changed since).
californiaglobe.com

San Diego Resumes Pre-Pandemic Crackdowns on Homeless Encampments

The City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) resumed pre-pandemic crackdowns on homeless encampments this week, with police requiring the homeless remove tents from city streets and sidewalks during daytime hours due to municipal code violations. In recent years, the city of San Diego has made...
Eater

Japanese Dessert Shop Specializing in Fluffy Cheesecakes Expanding to San Diego

Trendy Japanese cheesecakes, also known as cotton cheesecakes because of their fluffy, cloud-like texture, will soon be floating into San Diego from our neighbor to the north, where popular dessert chain Cheese Garden was founded six years ago in Toronto. Now operating a handful of locations across Canada, the Japanese bakery is entering the U.S. this fall, starting in Carmel Valley where it’s opening at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch center by the end of October.
SAN DIEGO, CA

