Read full article on original website
Related
Bafang Dumpling Planning First San Diego Location
Taiwanese Brand Opened Their First US Location in Southern California Earlier This Year with the Promise of More to Come
sandiegoville.com
New York-Based King Crab Juicy Seafood Opens In Former Souplantation Location In San Diego's Point Loma
Now open in the space last occupied for nearly four decades by a Souplantation in San Diego's Midway District is King Crab Juicy Seafood, a New York-based Cajun seafood boil concept. Qing Feng Wu and Jenny Zhang opened the first King Crab Juicy Seafood in Rochester, NY, in May 2019,...
NBC San Diego
Wrecking Ball Claims Downtown San Diego's 4th & B Nightclub
Thousands of music fans attended thousands of concerts at downtown San Diego's 4th & B club over the years before its closure. The club, which had a capacity north of 1,000 guests, sat silent for nearly a decade, with glimmers of hope flickering and fading. In 2013, a sign went up on the marquee — Redefining Awesome.com — alerting the neighborhood that Avalon San Diego would be opening, but that EDM satellite of the LA mothership club never landed.
San Diego named America's 'greenest' city
SAN DIEGO — San Diego is often named on "best of" lists. But, this one may surprise some of you. According to a new study by WalletHub, San Diego is the greenest city in America!. Rounding out the top five are:. Portland, Oregon. Honolulu, Hawaii. Freemont, California. Washington, DC.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego Renters Face 5th Most Expensive Market in U.S., But Has Slowdown Begun?
San Diego ranked as the fifth most expensive rental market in the nation in September, though there are signs the rapid rise in costs is slowing, according to housing analysts. Zumper.com, an online apartment search service, placed the median prices of one and two bedrooms in San Diego at $2,620...
The Future of San Diego
Without a doubt, the future is very bright in San Diego. With the current lineup of all the major projects coming to San Diego over the next 10 to 20 years, it is set to become one of the world’s best tourist and relocation destinations.
These Are California's Best Taco Shops
Yelp released a list of the top 100 Taco spots in America.
First Mexican-born American woman ever to fly to space is from San Diego
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Katya Echazarreta, who recently made history as the first Mexican-born American woman ever to fly to space is from San Diego. It was a lifelong dream she was able to accomplish at only 26 years old. Katya told CBS 8 about the impact of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The best taco spot in the country is in San Diego, according to Yelp
Four restaurants in San Diego County were named to Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in America list, including one local birrieria that took the top overall spot.
kusi.com
Five more SVP’s to be placed in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator is a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in...
iheart.com
This San Diego Taco Spot Is Ranked The Best In All Of America
A taco shop in San Diego has been named the best in the country. On National Taco Day, October 4th, Yelp named Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria, at 2265 Flower Avenue in San Diego’s Nestor neighborhood, the top taco spot in America. The South Bay restaurant is known for its...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA
If you ever visit San Marcos, CA, you’ll be visiting a small, warm town located in the North County San Diego. While it’s not known for having the most famous restaurants in the world like most cities, you can still find a nice variety of cuisine in this area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cuban community living in San Diego devastated by current situation on the island
SAN DIEGO — In the days following Hurricane Ian, which barreled across the Caribbean before pounding Florida, many people in Cuba are still struggling without power. The Cuban people, many who are driven by hunger and frustration, have taken to the streets to protest the blackouts, but the government has cut off internet on the island in an effort to silence protesters who grow restless as each day passes.
University of Arizona murder suspect's troubled past in San Diego
Court documents reveal a woman filed a restraining order against the suspected shooter in 2020, stating he harassed and stalked her while he was a teaching assistant at San Diego State University.
Michelin Star Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Soichi Sushi
Last year, one of San Diego's Japanese sushi restaurants received a Michelin Star from the Michelin Guide, making it one of the few restaurants to be able to do so in San Diego. This restaurant is Soichi (pronounced "so-ee-chee") Sushi near Mission Valley of San Diego. This accomplishment has made booking a reservation at Soichi quite difficult, often booking out around a month in advance. In fact, according to Fox 5 San Diego, Soichi was voted best sushi spot in the United States by Yelp receiving a five star rating making it the only sushi restaurant on Yelp to maintain five stars (I am not sure if this has changed since).
NBC San Diego
Get Your Flu, COVID-19 Shot Before the Holidays, San Diego County Urges
San Diego County public health officials are encouraging residents Friday to schedule vaccinations for both COVID-19 and influenza as the holidays -- and indoor gatherings -- approach. Is it safe to get both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time?. The county Health and Human Services Agency reminds...
Former San Diego couple's home destroyed by Hurricane Ian
They estimate more than four feet of water got inside the home. All of their furniture was damaged beyond repair and their clothes were soiled.
californiaglobe.com
San Diego Resumes Pre-Pandemic Crackdowns on Homeless Encampments
The City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) resumed pre-pandemic crackdowns on homeless encampments this week, with police requiring the homeless remove tents from city streets and sidewalks during daytime hours due to municipal code violations. In recent years, the city of San Diego has made...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego metro area using data from Zillow.
Eater
Japanese Dessert Shop Specializing in Fluffy Cheesecakes Expanding to San Diego
Trendy Japanese cheesecakes, also known as cotton cheesecakes because of their fluffy, cloud-like texture, will soon be floating into San Diego from our neighbor to the north, where popular dessert chain Cheese Garden was founded six years ago in Toronto. Now operating a handful of locations across Canada, the Japanese bakery is entering the U.S. this fall, starting in Carmel Valley where it’s opening at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch center by the end of October.
Comments / 1