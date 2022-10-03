ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Beautiful Weather for the Red River Showdown

It has been rather warm in North Texas this week. Daily highs were in the middle to upper 80s. Friday will feature very warm weather as well. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. A cold front will move through North Texas today allowing...
DALLAS, TX
Michigan First Responders Throw Parade for 3-Year-Old Battling Leukemia

First responders in Michigan surprised their number one fan with a special parade, pulling out all the stops for a one-of-kind event to help cheer a 3-year-old boy recovering from cancer treatment. The White Lake neighborhood was filled will police officers, sheriff's deputies, helicopters, firefighters and neighbors who showed up...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Tennessee Family's Dogs Attack Kids and Mom, Killing the Siblings

Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
MEMPHIS, TN

