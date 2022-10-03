Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
As California Stimulus Checks of Up to $1,050 Start to Go Out, Here's What You Need to Know
California on Friday began deploying one-time payments that will benefit up to 23 million California residents in the largest program of its kind in the state's history. The highest amount, $1,050, will go to married couples with a dependent and $150,000 or less in income. Here's what we know about...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Beautiful Weather for the Red River Showdown
It has been rather warm in North Texas this week. Daily highs were in the middle to upper 80s. Friday will feature very warm weather as well. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. A cold front will move through North Texas today allowing...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Full Moon, Meteor Showers, Mercury to Light Up October Night Skies Over North Texas
There is no shortage of celestial events to be seen in the night skies over North Texas throughout the month of October. Here's a list of things to look for, weather permitting. SEE THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION. The International Space Station will pass across the North Texas sky this month....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Michigan First Responders Throw Parade for 3-Year-Old Battling Leukemia
First responders in Michigan surprised their number one fan with a special parade, pulling out all the stops for a one-of-kind event to help cheer a 3-year-old boy recovering from cancer treatment. The White Lake neighborhood was filled will police officers, sheriff's deputies, helicopters, firefighters and neighbors who showed up...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tennessee Family's Dogs Attack Kids and Mom, Killing the Siblings
Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
