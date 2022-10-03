AFI Fest Sets Full Lineup Including Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones and All,’ Sarah Polley’s ‘Women Talking’

AFI Fest — the Los Angeles film festival set for Nov. 2-6 this year and headquartered at TCL Chinese Theater — has announced its full lineup including screenings of Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, Sarah Polley’s star-packed Women Talking , and Chris Smith’s documentary Sr. about the life and career of Robert Downey Jr.’s indie film pioneer father.

In all, the program features 125 films of which 53 percent are directed by women, 32 percent by BIPOC filmmakers and 11 percent from LGBTQIA+ helmers. The roster is comprised of seven red carpet premieres, six special screenings, 12 Discovery, 12 World Cinema, 12 documentary, 30 short film competition, 43 AFI Conservatory and three guest artistic director selections this year from Ava DuVernay.

As previously announced, Apple Original Film’s Selena Gomez documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me opens the festival, while Steven Spielberg ’s deeply personal The Fabelmans , from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, will close. Additional red carpet premieres include Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths ; the U.S. premiere of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio ; Oliver Hermanus’ Living starring Bill Nighy; Maria Schrader’s She Said starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan about the New York Times Harvey Weinstein investigation; and Florian Zeller’s The Son starring Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Hopkins and Laura Dern.

Guadagnino’s cannibal love story is part of the special screenings section that also includes Smith’s Sr. , Polley’s Women Talking , Elvis Mitchell’s documentary Is That Black Enough For You?!? , Alice Rohrwacher’s Le Pupille , produced by Alfonso Cuarón, and Nikyatu Jusu’s Nanny starring Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Walls, Morgan Spector and Rose Decker.

Among the World Cinema selections are Carla Simón’s Alcarrás , Felix van Groeningen’s The Eight Mountains , Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO , Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter starring Tilda Swinton, Jafar Panahi’s No Bears, Mia Hansen-Løve’s One Fine Morning starring Léa Seydoux and Quentin Dupieux’s Smoking Causes Coughin g, among others.

For the full lineup, including Discovery and documentary selections, click here . Passes are now available with individual tickets open for members on Oct. 11 and the general public on Oct. 12.