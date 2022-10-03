Read full article on original website
Related
fox44news.com
Bird-Kultgen Ford offering free mammograms on Friday
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – For the third year, Bird-Kultgen Ford is teaming up with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Hillcrest, to offer free mammograms to 86 Central Texas women in need of a breast cancer screening this Friday, in honor of their 86th anniversary. “It’s absolutely wonderful...
fox44news.com
City of Killeen announces Homeless and Mental Health Strategic Plan
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the City of Temple to hire a consultant to help appropriately address homelessness in Bell County. The City of Killeen says this comes as part of a months-long process, and part of the Homeless and Mental Strategic Plan. Dr. Robert Marbut, Jr. has gathered statistics on those experiencing homelessness in Bell County, and has also led focus groups and invited agencies from all over the county to participate – including faith-based groups, service industries, first responders and school districts.
fox44news.com
Lakewood Elementary experiencing power outage
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District announced Thursday morning that Lakewood Elementary is experiencing a power outage. The district says campus staff members are holding students outside until the power is back on. Families will be notified as soon as power is restored. To accommodate...
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD confirms no threat at Shoemaker High School
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District has confirmed that there is no lockdown at any of its campuses. The district said in a release on Wednesday morning that social media rumors have insighted fear within the community once again – but these statements are not true.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox44news.com
Grant funding offered to Temple non-profits
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple is now offering community enhancement grants to non-profit agencies which provide services or programs within the City. Public Relations Specialist Savannah Otto says the application is available at templetx.gov/grants, and must be submitted by Tuesday, November 1 at 5 p.m.
fox44news.com
Cove computer systems upgrade to cause temporary changes
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temporary changes have been made to operations in several Copperas Cove departments between October 8th and 17th. City Public Relations Coordinator Kevin A. Keller says this is due to a pending computer systems upgrade. These temporary changes are as follows:. Animal Control. Regular...
fox44news.com
Waco HS groundbreaking ceremony coming Oct. 7
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District will be hosting a special groundbreaking ceremony this Friday. The district says that Waco High School was originally located at 8th Street and Columbus Avenue in downtown Waco. In 1986, Waco High School was consolidated with Jefferson-Moore High School and Richfield High School – the latter of which was named due to its location on the former Rich Field, a World War I airfield.
fox44news.com
‘Dancing with the Waco Stars’ returns Oct. 8
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Family Abuse Center will be hosting its annual Dancing with the Waco Stars fundraiser at the Baylor Club this Saturday!. This comes after two years of not being able to come together for a night of fun and fundraising due to the pandemic. This year’s theme will be tipping our Hats Off to Our Heroes!
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox44news.com
Amber Alert: 2 children missing in Midlothian
Midlothian, Texas (FOX 44) — The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office requested an Amber Alert for two children who were believed abducted Thursday afternoon. The children are 12-year-old Jada Welch and 7-month-old Tristan Welch. The children were taken from the 1000 block of McAda Drive in Midlothian. The suspects...
fox44news.com
East Waco Business Owners Share Afro-Latino Heritage To Community
WACO, TEXAS (FOX 44) — The blended backgrounds of Black and Hispanic culture is common throughout the Latin world and even here in Central Texas. Owners Vivia and Aniceto Charles opened the doors to Tru Jamacia in 2019 for many visitors to enjoy true Carribean food. However, behind the...
fox44news.com
Southbound I-35 closure planned in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road, from Behrens Circle to Highway 84/Waco Drive. TxDOT says this will take place through 7 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. During this time, drivers can turn west onto Behrens Circle and use Business 77 to reconnect with the southbound I-35 frontage road.
fox44news.com
Temple Annex Building closed due to power line cut
BELTON / TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A dump truck working on construction projects in downtown Temple accidentally came into contact with a power line. This was announced Friday morning by Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who says this accident subsequently brought down the line and severed both power fiber optic cables to the Temple Annex Building, located at 205 E. Central Avenue. This includes the Vehicle Registration office there. As a result, this office has closed for the day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox44news.com
KISD increases security after threat found in high school bathroom
Killeen (FOX 44) — There will be an increased police presence at Killeen High School Wednesday and Thursday. It comes after school leaders found a threat scribbled in pencil in a bathroom. KISD spokesperson Taina Maya tells FOX 44 News that police determined the threat was not credible, but...
fox44news.com
Friday Night Football Fever Forecast
Game time forecast brought to you by Midas with locations in Central Texas:. Chilton takes on Bremen high school tomorrow night. It will be a bit warmer this week than last, with temperatures falling from the mid-to-lower 80s by kickoff and halftime, to the upper 70s by the drive home under partly cloudy skies.
fox44news.com
Fluid leak causes delays in Temple I-35 traffic
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A fluid leak on Intestate 35 caused traffic delays in Temple Wednesday evening. The Temple Police Department said three lanes were closed on I-35 northbound – from Exit #301 to Exit #302. A piece of equipment being transported by an 18-wheeler struck the bridge at Central Avenue, causing the fluid leak.
fox44news.com
Killeen Police seek info in June murder
Killeen, TX (FOX44) – Killeen police now say that a final autopsy has determined that the death of a man who died over a month after being shot was the victim of a murder. The 55-year-old man, identified as Joe Sidney Williams, died on August 6. Police say he...
fox44news.com
Bicyclist busted over firearm, meth
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – A bicyclist is arrested after police find the subject in possession of a firearm and methamphetamines. Lacy Lakeview Police say officers stopped a bicyclist a few nights ago, during the early morning hours. While the officers were speaking with the person, officers noticed a rifle scope sticking out of the bicyclist’s jacket. Officers retrieved the pictured .22 caliber AR pistol and observed the serial number to have been filed down.
fox44news.com
University improves to 2-0 in district play for the first time since 2019
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Trojans rolled to an impressive 53-28 win over Pflugerville to improve to 3-3, 2-0 in district play. University travels to Elgin to take on the Wildcats on Friday, October 14th at 7 p.m.
fox44news.com
Economists Speak On Midterm Election Gridlock Helping Stock Market
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The stock market takes a big hit today as the DOW dropped 300 points earlier this afternoon. The volatile behavior seen this week can lead to higher interest rates with our already high inflation costs. Local economist Ray Perryman says prices in the stock...
fox44news.com
More details released on Heights attempted kidnapping
Harker Heights, Tx (FOX 44) – With the release of an arrest affidavit, more details have come to light in the reported attempted abduction of a nine-year-old girl in Harker Heights. 28-year-old Marco Antonio Gonzalez, of Harker Heights, was arraigned last Friday by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman...
Comments / 1