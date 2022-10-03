Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
CASA of the Wiregrass Region recognized for their work
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One Wiregrass non-profit is being recognized for their work to help neglected children. The Henry and Houston County Association of Service Agencies named CASA of the Wiregrass Region their agency of the year. CASA volunteers to advocate on behalf of children in court. Executive Director Lorie...
wtvy.com
ACOM community garden receives grant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM) was awarded a $2,200 grant from The T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutritional Studies. The grant will go towards providing gardening and kitchen tools for the community garden. “This grant will provide tools that will help educate students through...
wtvy.com
Katie Britt speaks at first Wiregrass Republican women’s meeting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -The Wiregrass Republican Women’s Club held their inaugural meeting with a hometown politician as guest speaker. Katie Britt returned to the city of Enterprise for the occasion just a month out from election day. Enterprise’s own addressed the first meeting of the newly founded group.
wtvy.com
New GOP group started in the Wiregrass
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A new GOP organization is up and running in the Wiregrass. The Wiregrass Republican Women’s Group held their first meeting October 6, in Enterprise. The group includes women from all over the Wiregrass. The founder, Debra Boyd, started the organization to create an inclusive group...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy Messenger
Congressional aide for Barry Moore indicted for fraud
Earlier this week, Sherry McCormick, a congressional aide for Alabama Congressman Barry Moore, was indicted on insurance fraud charges. McCormick serves as Moore’s Director of Special Constitute Services and Events and works in his Dothan office. McCormick turned herself into Geneva County Jail on Monday after a grand jury indicted her on insurance fraud, originally reported by WSFA.
wtvy.com
Body found in Coffee County sparks murder investigation
ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman found dead in Coffee County on Tuesday sparked a murder investigation, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Deputies arrived at the county road 117 home near Ariton after receiving a report of an unresponsive person. 37-year-old Melanie Amber Dorrill was pronounced dead...
wtvy.com
Good Samaritan on ventilator after helping with ambulance crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A good Samaritan who rescued paramedics and a patient inside a burning ambulance in Pike County has been placed on a ventilator. When Edward “Ed” Howell came across the scene of an ambulance crash in Pike County, he sprang into action to save the lives of the people on board. In doing so, officials say he had to be taken to a burn center for treatment.
UPDATE: Victim identified in Alabama Walmart shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became deadly […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdhn.com
The Full View: Dothan Double Murder
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Over four months, the double murder of a Dothan couple, which took place over two states, has shaken the community, brought multiple arrests and leaves one suspect on the run. See the timeline for a full list of events. Damien Bell and Shauna Terry were last seen...
wtvy.com
Paramedic in ambulance crash identified
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim in an ambulance crash that took place earlier this evening has been identified. Sources tell News 4 that Don Parrish, who was employed with Pilcher Ambulance Service, passed in the accident. Parrish was a retired member of the Dothan Fire Department before working...
wtvy.com
WATCH: Enterprise shooting press conference
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is addressing the media Thursday, October 6, at 10:00 a.m. to provide information regarding the shooting investigation at the Enterprise Walmart. Watch the press conference that reveals new information in the investigation above. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the...
wtvy.com
Dothan man charged with kidnaping, domestic violence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, 10/3/2022, at approximately 7:00 PM, officers were dispatched to the 2100 Block of Montgomery Highway to a male threatening a female with a gun. Officers contacted the female victim who gave details of what had occurred. An argument took place between the suspect and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
71 year-old Dothan man booked on rape charges
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces a first-degree rape charge related to his alleged attack, according to police. Albert Smith III, 71, was arrested on Wednesday, October 5th, after investigators of a case that occurred in the 1000 block of Cabot Street found “sufficient evidence” for Smith’s arrest.
wtvy.com
New details, victim’s identity revealed in deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Enterprise have released new details about Wednesday’s deadly Walmart shooting. Police say they received a call to the Walmart shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. An investigation revealed that an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The argument may have...
wtvy.com
Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills 1, suspect in custody
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A dispute that began in the parking lot quickly spilled into the Enterprise Walmart where one person was fatally shot on Wednesday night. The altercation escalated when both individuals drew weapons. Multiple shots were fired in the popular department store, according to Enterprise Police Captain Billy...
wtvy.com
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
A woman found dead in Coffee County on Tuesday sparked a murder investigation, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson Indicted. Updated: 4 hours ago. He faces six counts, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshal whose office led the investigations. Bright...
wtvy.com
2022-2023 Miss ESCC crowned
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Ms. Joycelyn Tinker will serve Enterprise State Community College as its 2022-23 Miss ESCC. Tinker was chosen to wear the crown out of eight contestants and was also named Most Photogenic during the Miss ESCC pageant held Thursday, October 6. She was crowned by the 2021-2022 Miss ESCC Ruby Garcia.
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wtvy.com
Second suspect charged for death of Elba teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A second suspect has been charged in last week’s shooting of an Elba High School student. Dequann Green, 22, had been held on other charges for about a week. He and his 21-year-old brother Terrance Green are accused of killing Jordon Xavier Marek, who is...
wtvy.com
New details, ambulance crash leaves Dothan paramedic injured
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An ambulance crash that occurred yesterday evening has left a Dothan paramedic injured. Hannah L. Sumner, 28, of Dothan was the on-board paramedic. She was transported to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan for her injuries. Ruby D. Collins, 63, of Troy was the patient...
Comments / 0