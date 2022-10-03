ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Newsom, West Coast leaders sign agreement to fight climate change

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom, the governors of Oregon and Washington and the Premier of British Columbia signed an agreement to collaborate and commit to combating climate change. The West Coast leaders met in San Francisco to discuss the impacts extreme weather has had on their communities. "We...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCRA.com

PG&E faces second lawsuit in connection with Mosquito Fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. faces a second lawsuit in connection with a wildfire that destroyed homes and forced thousands in Placer and El Dorado counties to evacuate. The lawsuit, filed on Sept. 29 to the California Superior Court in San Francisco by Frantz Law Group,...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Snapchat Gun Dealer Convicted for Selling, Manufacturing Firearms

A 20-year-old pled guilty to unlawful dealing and manufacturing firearms. The individual, Andrew Jace Larrabure-Tuma of Sacramento, was using Snapchat to advertise guns for sale. Unable to legally purchase a gun in California, Larrabure-Tuma bought kits on the internet and made his own firearms. He also bought kits from firearms...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Family brings ‘a taste of Cuba’ to Sacramento

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Preparing a delicious meal brings a big sense of pride for Hispanics everywhere. Through these dishes, you get a taste of their culture, and a family in Sacramento is sharing their Cuban culture through their restaurant, Sol Cubano. “We want customers to feel like they’re in Cuba, to experience what […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Paradise Post

Inmate crew stops stabbing on Solano County bike trail

VACAVILLE — A crew of jail inmates on clean-up duty with an officer overseeing them saved an 18-year-old woman who was being stabbed on a bike trail Tuesday, police said. The assault of the woman happened in the area of Brookdale Court on the Alamo Creek bike trail, Vacaville police said in a statement. Officers were called there about 10 a.m.
VACAVILLE, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New poll shows how Californians really feel about electric car mandate, Diablo Canyon extension

A majority of Californians support the recently enacted all-electric car mandate, according to a poll released Friday by the Berkeley Institute of Government Studies. It shows 55% of California voters support the mandate, which was approved by the California Air Resources Board on Aug. 25, nearly two years after Gavin Newsom’s executive order. It also shows a small increase in support since the Board’s approval -- the Public Policy Institute of California published a report in July that showed 49% of voters supported it at the time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California

California inflation checks start arriving Oct. 7, 2022. The state of California will send out an estimated $9.5 billion in refunds beginning Oct. 7, 2022. Photo: engin akyurt.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

The 13 oldest cemeteries in the Sacramento Area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Cemeteries can represent a place of resting, of mourning, of remembrance, a place of history and sometimes a scary place. Here are 13 of the Sacramento area’s oldest cemeteries. 13) Roseville The first recorded burial at the now Roseville District Cemetery would be Rachel E. Berry who died on Nov. 13, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Siblings sentenced in plot to bribe California sheriff in marijuana grow case

A brother-and-sister team convicted of trying to bribe a Northern California sheriff to protect family marijuana grows were sentenced Tuesday in Sacramento, but there were stark differences in the punishment each received. Gaosheng Laitinen, 41, a small shop owner in Minnesota and the mother of a 7-year-old boy, was sentenced...
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Federal agents join manhunt for serial killer in deadly Stockton shootings

Federal agents have joined the hunt for a serial killer who Stockton police said has gunned down at least six people and wounded another in a city gripped by the slayings. Stockton leaders in a Wednesday community town hall said FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents are among those now part of the growing effort to find the killer or killers, according to news reports, as a reward in the deadly shootings has swelled to $125,000.
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater

FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
CALIFORNIA STATE

