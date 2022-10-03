ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Arizona State
State
Arkansas State
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

September Job Gains Affirm That the Fed Has a Long Way to Go in Inflation Fight

September's nonfarm payrolls report provided both assurance that the jobs market is strong and that the Fed will have to do more to slow it down. Worker pay rose 5% on a year-over-year basis in September, down slightly from the 5.2% pace in August but still indicative of an economy where the cost of living is surging.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy