NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Application Will Go Live Any Day Now. Here's How to Prepare
The U.S. Department of Education has said its application for student loan forgiveness will go live in early October, suggesting it could be ready any day now. Here are the steps borrowers should take to get ready. The U.S. Department of Education has said its application for student loan forgiveness...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Federal Agents Think They Have Enough Evidence to Charge Hunter Biden With Tax and Gun-Buy Crimes, Report Says
Federal agents believe they have enough evidence to support charging Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, with tax crimes and making a false statement in connection with the purchase of a gun, The Washington Post reported. It is now up to U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, an...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Biden Pardons Thousands of People Convicted of Marijuana Possession, Orders Review of Federal Pot Laws
President Joe Biden pardoned all those convicted on prior federal charges, or convicted in the District of Columbia, of simple marijuana possession. Biden called on governors to follow suit and pardon those convicted on similar state charges. He has also instructed Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Biden Signs Executive Order With New Framework to Protect Data Transfers Between the U.S. and EU
President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement a new framework to protect the privacy of personal data shared between the U.S. and Europe. A European court undid an earlier version of the framework in 2020. The new Privacy Shield seeks to address European concerns of surveillance by U.S....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Big Tech Never Loses a Legislative Fight – and They Just Did' as Package of New Bills Passes
Advocates for tech antitrust reform have seen reasons for hope and disappointment throughout the past few months. Last week's passage of a package of antitrust bills in the House could drive more ambitious proposals making their way through Congress, according to the Tech Oversight Project. The nonprofit Big Tech critic...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DOJ Suspects Trump Still Has Classified Documents He Removed From White House, Even After FBI Mar-A-Lago Raid
The Department of Justice suspects that ex-President Donald Trump might still have classified documents that he removed from the White House when he left office in January 2021. The DOJ's head of counterintelligence, Jay Bratt, recently told Trump's attorneys that the department believed he had not turned over all government...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
September Job Gains Affirm That the Fed Has a Long Way to Go in Inflation Fight
September's nonfarm payrolls report provided both assurance that the jobs market is strong and that the Fed will have to do more to slow it down. Worker pay rose 5% on a year-over-year basis in September, down slightly from the 5.2% pace in August but still indicative of an economy where the cost of living is surging.
