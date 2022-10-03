ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

‘Great opportunity’: The 10 cheapest homes in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Housing prices are high, forcing some buyers to lower their standards. Perfect for a handyman, DIY’er and house flipper, these Dayton homes may need some TLC, but a little love can make them a perfect residence for the budget buyer. The cheapest home in Dayton is currently selling for $10,900. Located […]
WDTN

Injured Springfield firefighter returns home from hospital

Baise's friends and coworkers lined the lobby of Springfield Regional Medical Center on Friday, cheering on a man they said always goes above and beyond for his community. Marc Lloyd is a retired battalion chief and a friend of Baise. He said Baise is a good man.
WDTN

Kettering names new city manager

On December 12, incoming manager Matt Greeson will begin the transition of leadership, the city said. On January 1, 2023, Greeson will take over as Kettering's seventh city manager.
WDTN

Lanes reopen on I-75 SB after crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — All lanes have reopened following a crash I-75 southbound. According to ODOT, the left lane was blocked on I-75 southbound beyond Needmore Road due to a crash. OHGO is reporting that all lanes have since reopened. There is no word on what led up to the crash at this time or […]
WDTN

Things to do around the Miami Valley Oct. 7-9

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun event for yourself or the whole family, check out this list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 7 – 9. Friday, Oct. 7 Ohio One Stop Shop Hop Quilt Show – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn […]
WDTN

McGohan catches 4 TDs, Miamisburg rolls Beavercreek

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – After leading just 28-10 at halftime, Miamisburg football pulled away in the second half against Beavercreek as the Vikings cruised to a 49-26 win on Thursday night. The GWOC’s second leading wide receiver/tight end, Jackson McGohan, led the night with a team-high 4 touchdown catches.
WDTN

When will we see our first snow in Dayton?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The recent periods of colder than normal temperatures have some thinking about the first snow of the season. While we are not quite there yet, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, the earliest date of measurable snow in Dayton occurred on October 18. On that date, Dayton picked up […]
