Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Taco Bell Is Testing Vegan Carne Asada SteakVegOut MagazineDayton, OH
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
‘Great opportunity’: The 10 cheapest homes in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Housing prices are high, forcing some buyers to lower their standards. Perfect for a handyman, DIY’er and house flipper, these Dayton homes may need some TLC, but a little love can make them a perfect residence for the budget buyer. The cheapest home in Dayton is currently selling for $10,900. Located […]
Springfield firefighter returns home after serious injury
On Sept. 25, Baise was working with several other firefighters on the second floor of a home on the 600 block of Rice Street. Conditions suddenly changed, forcing them to quickly leave the building.
Ohio teen receives award for saving mother’s life
From the passenger seat, Hayli successfully steered the vehicle as it crossed over the on-ramp from westbound State Route 125, down an embankment, across all four lanes of State Route 125, and then across the on-ramp from eastbound State Route 125.
Dayton blaze leaves 2 homes damaged
Crews on the scene reported that a two-story building was showing smoke and fire. The heat and flames spread, melting the siding on a neighboring home.
Crews respond to Dayton motorcycle crash
According to authorities, the accident was caused by a motorcycle crashing into a traffic cone. The accident occurred near Edwin C Moses Boulevard with initial reports coming in at 10:43 p.m
WDTN
Injured Springfield firefighter returns home from hospital
Baise's friends and coworkers lined the lobby of Springfield Regional Medical Center on Friday, cheering on a man they said always goes above and beyond for his community. Marc Lloyd is a retired battalion chief and a friend of Baise. He said Baise is a good man.
Kettering names new city manager
On December 12, incoming manager Matt Greeson will begin the transition of leadership, the city said. On January 1, 2023, Greeson will take over as Kettering's seventh city manager.
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik receives tree dedication
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist and Kettering native Jamie Jarosik was honored by the City of Kettering with a commemorative tree and plaque in Wenzler Park, located at 3500 Sharewood Court in Kettering on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Police: 13 vehicles broken into in Springboro
Police reported that purses, wallets and other items were taken from vehicles, and windows were busted out.
Lanes reopen on I-75 SB after crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — All lanes have reopened following a crash I-75 southbound. According to ODOT, the left lane was blocked on I-75 southbound beyond Needmore Road due to a crash. OHGO is reporting that all lanes have since reopened. There is no word on what led up to the crash at this time or […]
Officer Burton’s K9 retired, given to Burton family
"Brev has adjusted extremely well to his new retired life and is in the best possible place a dog could hope for," Richmond Police said.
WDTN
With God’s Grace seeks candy donations for Trunk or Treat event
Last year, the pantry had more than 800 kids come to the event. This year they're hoping for more which is why they are turning to the community to collect candy donations.
Things to do around the Miami Valley Oct. 7-9
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun event for yourself or the whole family, check out this list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 7 – 9. Friday, Oct. 7 Ohio One Stop Shop Hop Quilt Show – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn […]
Photos: New Hocking Hills Lodge opening this week
Ohioans now have a new place to stay at a much-beloved vacation destination.
Wittenberg University starts new program to cover tuition
Wittenberg University said the program will assist students whose families demonstrate the highest levels of financial need within the Ohio College Opportunity Grant as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
Uptick in ‘smash and grabs’: Tipp City PD urges caution
Tipp City police said that oftentimes in these situations, purses and other valuables are left in plain sight.
McGohan catches 4 TDs, Miamisburg rolls Beavercreek
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – After leading just 28-10 at halftime, Miamisburg football pulled away in the second half against Beavercreek as the Vikings cruised to a 49-26 win on Thursday night. The GWOC’s second leading wide receiver/tight end, Jackson McGohan, led the night with a team-high 4 touchdown catches.
Plane veers off runway, hits sign at Dayton International Airport
45 passengers and 3 crew members were on board the plane at the time of the crash.
‘She loved life’: Friends remember Dayton woman who was killed during Hurricane Ian
"My heart just broke, and it's been unreal since," Herron explained.
When will we see our first snow in Dayton?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The recent periods of colder than normal temperatures have some thinking about the first snow of the season. While we are not quite there yet, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, the earliest date of measurable snow in Dayton occurred on October 18. On that date, Dayton picked up […]
