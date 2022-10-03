Read full article on original website
biztimes.biz
TH EXCLUSIVE: Developers propose $60 million, 390-unit apartment complex in Dubuque
Developers plan to invest about $60 million to create a 390-unit apartment complex in Dubuque. Developers Eagle Construction and Talon Development, of South Dakota, aim to construct 13 apartment buildings with 13 detached, multi-stall garages on a parcel located at the end of Plaza Drive, just behind Blain’s Farm & Fleet. The development also would include amenities for residents such as a swimming pool, dog park, a community building and playground.
superhits106.com
Busy Dubuque intersection to partially closed for fiber, streetlight work
The intersection of a busy Dubuque roadway will partially close this week for fiber and streetlight duct installation work. South Grandview Avenue’s intersection with Southern Avenue will be partially closed from 8 a.m. on Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday. Westbound traffic will be able to go through the intersection via shifted lanes. Northbound and southbound travel will be restricted. The intersection will temporarily reopen for the weekend, then close next week for patching work.
superhits106.com
Western Dubuque Schools To Begin Seeking Bids For Renovation Project
Western Dubuque Community School Board members have approved seeking bids for a renovation project at Western Dubuque High School. The work includes an expansion of the high school’s vocational building that would double the size of the current structure, as well as a project to update the school’s kitchen and create one large cafeteria. In August, school board members unanimously supported the issuance of $12 million in school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue bonds to support the project. Bids for the project are due November 8th and school board members potentially will select a bid at their November 14th meeting.
superhits106.com
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delaware County Taking Appointments for Electronic & Hazardous Waste Cleanup Event
Delaware County is holding an Electronic and Hazardous Waste Cleanup Day next weekend. On Saturday morning, October 15th, residents can bring hazardous materials and electronic items they no longer want to the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Manchester from 8 am to noon. Delaware County Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs says they’ll accept...
superhits106.com
Pickleball Players Get City Council To Open Parks Earlier
Following a request from pickleball enthusiasts, the City of Dyersville now will open its parks at 6 a.m. daily. In September, the City Council received a letter from Laurie Meyer, asking that council members consider opening the parks an hour earlier to accommodate the large group of pickleball players who gather to get in a quick game before work. While this wasn’t much of an issue in the earlier summer months, once sunrise started occurring later, there was a need for the lights to be turned on to see at 6 a.m. Given the parks didn’t open until 7 a.m., city staff couldn’t turn the lights on earlier without violating the city’s code. The Dyersville City Council discussed making an exception for the pickleball courts to open before the rest of the park system, so council members voted, 4-0 to change the hours for all city parks to span 6 a.m. to midnight.
guttenbergpress.com
Keystone Bridge pedestrian access reopens
Pedestrian access across Elkader’s Keystone Bridge reopened on Sept. 30. It had been shut down since springtime, due to safety concerns regarding a cracked stone.
KCRG.com
Dubuque police asking for public help in identifying suspects
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 17th, 2022, police responded to a report of an alleged theft in the 800 block of Wacker Drive. Anyone with information is asked to submit it here.
superhits106.com
Two COVID-19 Related Deaths in Area in Latest Report
Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in in the area from September 29th to Wednesday. One of those related deaths was a Dubuque County resident. In addition, one COVID-19-related death was reported in Crawford County in Wisconsin. There were eight people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, an increase of six from one week earlier.
KCRG.com
New state records set at Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - There are some new state record holders after Saturday’s Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off. City officials said Pete Caspers, of Peosta, set a new state record with the largest pumpkin, coming in at 2,424 pounds. That beats the previous state record, which Caspers also held.
superhits106.com
Alliant Energy announces plans for battery storage facility in Grant County
Alliant Energy has announced plans to add 175 megawatts of battery storage in Wisconsin, with one of the facilities in Potosi. Alliant Energy plans to begin construction on the project in 2023, pending regulatory approval. The projects could be completed by the fall of 2025.
KCRG.com
Crash in Dubque leaves high schooler hospitalized
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque high school golfer is recovering after a crash left him hospitalized. Will Coohey was leaving Thunder Hills golf course after helping Wahlert’s golf team qualify for state. In a post on the nonprofit CaringBridge’s website, staff said the crash happened at about 4:30...
‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water
The treated drinking water of Burlington and Davenport are again contaminated by cancer-causing chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment, according to quarterly tests of the water. Those cities draw most of their water from the Mississippi River. In January, state tests revealed the river was contaminated by perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly known […] The post ‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Man killed in Dubuque County tractor rollover identified
SHERRILL, Iowa (KCRG) - The man that died after a tractor rollover crash on Sunday in Dubuque County has been identified. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Thomas Schmitt, of Dubuque, died after being pinned by the tractor he was driving at about 7:39 p.m. The incident happened...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Name released in fatal Dbq Co. Tractor Rollover Accident
Dubuque County authorities have released the name of a man killed in a fatal tractor rollover this past weekend. The tractor pinned the operator, who was extricated and then transported to MercyOne Hospital. The operator, identified as 43 year old Thomas Schmitt of Dubuque, was later pronounced dead. The incident...
superhits106.com
Dubuque man assaults ex-girlfriend
Dubuque police said a Dubuque man choked and head-butted his former girlfriend, breaking her nose. 22 year old Malik Ecford of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant charging assault causing injury. Reports state that Ecford assaulted his ex-girlfriend at her University of Dubuque residence on Monday.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Linn County Considering Solar Moratorium
Linn County is considering a solar moratorium. On Monday, the Linn County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on an ordinance that, if passed, would place a moratorium on accepting rezoning applications for the Renewable Energy Overlay District (utility-scale solar applications) for up to 12 months. A moratorium period...
superhits106.com
Dubuque County Teen’s Case Moved To Juvenile Court
The case for a Dubuque County teen accused of stealing firearms from a Maquoketa store has been waived to juvenile court. 17 year old Kasey Jones, of Bernard, was charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons used in a crime, second-degree theft, possession of burglar’s tools and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Jones was charged automatically as an adult in the case due to a state law that automatically tries 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults if they are accused of serious crimes. Jackson County Attorney Sara Davenport confirmed that Jones’ case was waived to juvenile court. A motion for the waiver was filed in August.
$156M expansion completed at Clinton Purina plant
CLINTON, Iowa — Nestlé Purina completed its $156 million factory expansion Wednesday that will bring nearly 100 jobs to the city of Clinton. "We've added 96 jobs here with this expansion," said Justin Wilkinson, Nestlé Purina's factory manager. "The jobs range from operation to maintenance and to technical operators."
superhits106.com
Dubuque Wahlert Golfer Injured In Crash
Dubuque Wahlert senior golfer Will Coohey helped the boys golf team qualify for the Iowa Class 4A state meet Monday but hours later, he was in a serious crash after leaving Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta. A report from the Iowa State Patrol says that Coohey was driving north on Cottingham Road south of Seippel Road when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed. Coohey initially was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. He was later taken to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City after breaking his right femur in two places. He also suffered a broken left ankle, a bruised right lung and a wound requiring stitches on his right hand.
