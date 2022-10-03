Following a request from pickleball enthusiasts, the City of Dyersville now will open its parks at 6 a.m. daily. In September, the City Council received a letter from Laurie Meyer, asking that council members consider opening the parks an hour earlier to accommodate the large group of pickleball players who gather to get in a quick game before work. While this wasn’t much of an issue in the earlier summer months, once sunrise started occurring later, there was a need for the lights to be turned on to see at 6 a.m. Given the parks didn’t open until 7 a.m., city staff couldn’t turn the lights on earlier without violating the city’s code. The Dyersville City Council discussed making an exception for the pickleball courts to open before the rest of the park system, so council members voted, 4-0 to change the hours for all city parks to span 6 a.m. to midnight.

DYERSVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO