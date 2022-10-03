ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

eaglenationonline.com

Homecoming football game results in a 59-6 win, crowns king and queen

Click the photo above to start a slideshow with information about the varsity homecoming football game Friday, Sept. 30 against the Little Elm High School Lobos. Who: Prosper Eagles Football – Led by head coach Brandon Schmidt. What: District homecoming football game against Little Elm High School. When: Friday,...
PROSPER, TX
dallasexpress.com

Multiple SMU Players to Sit Out Rest of Season and Transfer

Multiple Southern Methodist University (SMU) football players will sit out the rest of the season so that they can enter the transfer portal, according to an On3 report. Sophomore wide receiver Roderick Daniels Jr. and senior safety Chace Cromartie will be leaving the team, multiple SMU staff members confirmed to The Dallas Morning News.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
Larry Lease

Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces Retirement

Former Dallas Cowboys star Cole Beasley has announced his retirement from the NFL.Adrian Curiel/Unsplash. Former Dallas Cowboys and SMU star wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. WFAA reports that Beasley made the announcement to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley was just signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice two weeks ago and was called up to the active roster. He ended up playing just two games for the Buccaneers against Green Bay and Kansas City Chiefs, collecting four catches for 17 yards.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Bald Eagles Return to White Rock Lake and May Be Here to Stay

Nearly a year since a pair of bald eagles stole the hearts of many North Texas as they nested near White Rock Lake, the city’s urban biologist says the birds might be here to stay for good. Several Lake Highlands neighborhood residents said they’ve seen the bald eagles return...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas woman, 21, shot to death over basketball game

DALLAS - A 21-year-old Dallas woman was shot to death allegedly over the results of a basketball game. The victim's family says the shooter was a friend, but police have not publicly named a suspect. The shooting happened Monday evening in South Dallas on Hamilton Avenue not too far from...
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

Getting to know the 10 new district superintendents in North Texas

TEXAS, USA — There has been a lot of change in educational leadership recently, and North Texas is a prime example of such. From November 2021 through February 2022, 11 superintendents from 10 local school districts announced they would be leaving, resigning or retiring from their leadership positions. While...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Kiddin’ Around Playcare closed in east Frisco

Kiddin' Around Playcare, located at 9377 Lebanon Road in Frisco, closed Oct. 1. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Kiddin’ Around Playcare, located at 9377 Lebanon Road in Frisco, closed Oct. 1. Owner Debbie Williams said she was thankful to Frisco families who had supported Kiddin’ Around Playcare. The preschool offered drop-in child-sitting services for children 18 months-11 years old, according to its website. 214-618-5433. www.kiddinaroundplaycare.com.
FRISCO, TX
mckinneychristian.org

See You at the Pole

On Wednesday, September 28, McKinney Christian Academy participated in See You at the Pole, a national prayer event. From 7am-7:25am, MCA families were invited to pray for our school and country around the campus cross. A student led prayer time included junior Jacob Dover-Smith, senior Sydney Scrivner, freshman Dylan Neuner and many other members of the MCA student body who attended to pray for their classmates, school and country.
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

Shooting near South Oak Cliff High School leaves 1 injured

DALLAS - One person was injured in a shooting near South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas Wednesday morning. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in a park on East Overton Road, which is right across from the high school. Classes were just starting for the day, but it is...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Remains found in Collin County identified as missing Dallas woman

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Police have identified remains found in Collin County to be of a Dallas woman who was reported missing nearly two years ago. The Collin County Medical Examiner's Officer notified the Dallas Police Homicide Unit that the remains were of Mercedes Clement, police say. She was identified through a dental records comparison.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
blackchronicle.com

Texas history: Miss USA, Miss Texas America are Asian American

DALLAS — For the primary time in state historical past, Texas is represented by Asian American girls at two of probably the most prestigious pageants within the nation. Miss USA is from Houston, and Miss Texas is from McKinney. WFAA spoke to Miss USA’s former professor on the University...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Master Plan Maps Potential of Former Naval Air Station in Dallas

The city of Dallas takes a new step Thursday towards transforming the former Naval Air Station Dallas into a destination of new commercial development, offices, restaurants, stores and homes. A 59-page presentation on the latest plan for the site known as Hensley Field will be shared with the City Plan...
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX

