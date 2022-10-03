ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Man killed in confrontation with men hanging out with teenage stepdaughters, police say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1maALz_0iKIYk2900

CROSBY, Texas — A man was shot and killed in front of his own home in a confrontation with two men who had been spending time with his teenage stepdaughters, police said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KPRC that its deputies were called to a shooting around 11 p.m. Sunday night. Upon arriving, deputies found a man shot in the back.

Deputies identified the victim as Kevin Adams, and said they believed Adams had an ongoing dispute with two men who were with his stepdaughters, KTRK reported. The stepdaughters, ages 16 and 17, had just returned home with the two men when Adams came outside and confronted them on Sunday, investigators told the station.

There was a fight before one of the two men shot Adams, deputies told KPRC. The two men are then accused of leaving in a white Chevrolet Impala.

Deputies told KTRK that Adams’ wife, as well as several people on the street, witnessed the altercation, and that they also have surveillance video showing the confrontation.

The two teenagers stayed at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, KPRC reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

Man shot on S Main Street, shooter charged with a felony after police chase

HOUSTON - A man evaded police a week after killing someone in southwest Houston. 43-year-old Ernest Christopher Nathan was charged with murder after he shot a man to death at 9598 Main Street. On Sept. 25 around 2:30 a.m., Nathan and another man, 32, were hanging out at a food truck when they got into an argument.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Harris County, TX
City
Crosby, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
conroetoday.com

Who killed Willie Williams?

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the victim was walking their dogs when shot and killed in the 7600 block of Phoenix Dr. in Houston, Texas. During the incident, an unknown suspect approached, produced a firearm and shot the victim. Afterwards, the suspect fled the location in a gray 4-door Nissan sedan in an unknown direction of travel. The victim sustained major injuries from the gunshot wound resulting in their death.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Hanging#Violent Crime#Kprc#Cox Media Group
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man’s decomposing body found wrapped in blankets in an apartment closet in Texas

HOUSTON — A man’s decomposing body was found wrapped in blankets in an apartment closet in Texas. According to KPRC, Houston Police Department officers were called out to an apartment complex in Houston, Texas, on Monday after employees of the complex called 911. The employees told dispatch that they noticed there was a “foul odor and insects near the odor of the unit.”
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
117K+
Followers
128K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy