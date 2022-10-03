Read full article on original website
Package destined for Oakwood intercepted with $172,000 in fentanyl tablets
A routine check of a package delivery hub this week in Gainesville resulted in the seizure of a shipment of fentanyl tablets. With the help of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detection K9, deputies and the Homeland Security Investigations Task Force discovered the package from California that was being shipped to Oakwood.
House fire extinguished in Lawrenceville
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a single-family house fire in Lawrenceville on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The house was located in the 2600 block of Kings Circle NW. Details are limited, but the fire is under control according to Gwinnett County Fire Public Information Officer and Captain Ryan McGiboney. As of last report, multiple family pets were removed from the home and one patient was evaluated by EMS.
Police charge Lawrenceville teens in death of Jefferson High School student
Two Lawrenceville teens have been arrested in Anderson, S.C., and are charged in the death of Jefferson High School student Elijah Dewitt. Gwinnett County Police Department officials say that agency has charged Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies in connection with the murder of Elijah Dewitt of Jefferson.
Bicyclist struck, injured by vehicle near Walgreens in Toccoa
A Toccoa man was injured when his bicycle was struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross Collins Road near Walgreens in Toccoa Wednesday night. Timothy Powers, 44, was charged with failure to yield after he attempted to cross Collins Road with his bicycle and was struck by a Ford Explorer that turned onto Collins Road from Big A Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Marion Dean Hogan
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. Marion Dean Hogan, age 74 of Braselton, Georgia who entered rest Thursday, October 6, 2022. Mr. Hogan was born in Athens, Georgia the son of the late M D “Slim” and Doris Frances Hogan. Mr. Hogan was a member of Talmo Baptist Church and was a retired Mechanic.
Two grants for Habersham County Emergency Services will add CPR devices, new ambulance
Habersham County soon will be safer for those needing medical attention, thanks to two Assistance to Firefighters Grants that will help with medical equipment and a new ambulance. One of the key parts of the grant is the purchase of Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assist System (LUCAS) CPR devices that will...
Multi-agency investigation leads to three illegal gambling arrests in Hall County
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit on Thursday arrested three men who are accused of illegal gambling. Authorities from multiple agencies executed search warrants on Thursday at three Hall County convenience stores. Harun Ur Rashid, 63, of Buford was arrested at a convenience store in the 5800...
Jefferson High School football player found dead after Lawrenceville shooting
The Gwinnett County Police Department has one suspect in custody in connection with 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt's death. According to a press release from the agency, the suspect is from out-of-state. Detectives believe the suspect may have known DeWitt and they do not believe the encounter was random. The investigation is ongoing.
Scott A. Singleton, 62 of Dawsonville passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Northside Hospital Forsyth following a period of declining health. Born January 6, 1960, Scott sp ... Gwinnett. Kirkland A. Coke, 44, Buford. Kirkland A. Coke, age 44, of Buford, GA passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022....
Eliza Barrett Baker
Eliza Barrett Baker passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022, with her husband by her side. She was a loving wife, a caring mother, and a supportive friend to many. Eliza was 43 years old. A native of Gainesville, Georgia, Eliza attended Gainesville City Schools and graduated from Gainesville High...
Johnny Lewallen
Johnny Lewallen, age 74 of Maysville, GA passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Born in Commerce, GA, Mr. Lewallen was the son of the late Verdell and Winnie Gowder Lewallen. He was the widower of Jane Vandiver Lewallen; was preceded in death by a daughter, Jodi Van Lewallen. He was a member of Maysville Methodist Church and retired from the State of Georgia DFACS.
Flowery Branch holding Faith & Blue event on Saturday
The Flowery Branch Police Department is partnering with area churches to hold a Faith & Blue event on Saturday. According to a social media post from the agency, the event will feature live music from local churches and artists, free food prepared by Flowery Branch Police officers, a bounce house, cake walk and a viewing of the University of Georgia and Auburn University football game.
David Eugene Brown
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. David Eugene Brown, age 61 of Athens, Georgia (South Jackson Community) who entered rest Thursday, October 6, 2022. Mr. Brown was born in Norton, Virginia a son of the late Gene and Alice Dean Brown. In addition to his parents, Mr. Brown is preceded by a grandson, Jeremy Luthi. Mr. Brown was a HVAC contractor, an avid deer hunter and fisherman and of the Baptist Faith.
New Gang Prosecution Unit indicts seven alleged Athens gang members
Attorney General Chris Carr’s statewide Gang Prosecution Unit on Tuesday, Oct. 4 indicted seven Athens-Clarke County alleged gang members. The suspects are members of the Red Tape Gang, according to authorities, and have engaged in repeated criminal activities in furtherance of the gang. The Red Tape Gang is a local hybrid gang with ties to major national Bloods, including Sex Money Murder and the Rollin’ 20s.
Scott A. Singleton
Scott A. Singleton, 62 of Dawsonville passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Northside Hospital Forsyth following a period of declining health. Born January 6, 1960, Scott spent most of his life in Dawson County and was a member of First Baptist Church of Dawsonville. For many years he worked as a commercial electrician until his retirement. Following retirement, he began working as a truck driver and travelled all over the United States. An extremely hard worker and talented at many things, Scott loved helping his family and will be deeply missed.
Mule Camp Market returns to Gainesville’s Midland Greenway
Gainesville’s annual fall festival returns for three days of music, food and fun this weekend at the Midland Greenway. Mule Camp Market will run from Friday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 9. The festival was previously held at the Downtown Square but moved in 2021 to accommodate for more...
Stacy Abrams to hold rally in Gwinnett County
Democratic nominee for Governor, Stacey Abrams, announced Wednesday that she will hold an AAPI Community Rally with Secretary of State candidate, Bee Nguyen, in Gwinnett County on Friday, October 7. Abrams will also participate in a Divine Nine Day of Action in Fulton County with members of Georgia’s Black Greek...
Cumming issues Boil Water Advisory
The City of Cumming is issuing a boil water advisory for various streets in the area after a waterline was ruptured. The affected streets include:. Citizens who live in this area are advised to boil drinking water until the advisory is lifted. The city says the BWA is expected to be lifted by Friday, Oct. 7.
William "Billy" Ricks
Evans funeral home of Jefferson announces the passing of Mr William “Billy” Ricks, age 84 of Athens, Georgia (South Jackson Community) on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Billy was born in Jefferson to the late Jack and Emma Blackwell Ricks. In addition to his parents Billy was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Ricks.
James Robert "Jim" Patton
James Robert "Jim" Patton age 87 of Clarkesville, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Thursday October 06, 2022. A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022 at the Hillside Memorial Chapel in Clarkesville with Rev. David Stancil officiating. Interment will follow in the Hills Crossing Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Grant Reeves Honor Guard.
