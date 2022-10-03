Scott A. Singleton, 62 of Dawsonville passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Northside Hospital Forsyth following a period of declining health. Born January 6, 1960, Scott spent most of his life in Dawson County and was a member of First Baptist Church of Dawsonville. For many years he worked as a commercial electrician until his retirement. Following retirement, he began working as a truck driver and travelled all over the United States. An extremely hard worker and talented at many things, Scott loved helping his family and will be deeply missed.

DAWSONVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO