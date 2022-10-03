Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner's "Terrified" Wife Cherelle Griner Feels WNBA Star Is a "Hostage" in Russia
Watch: Brittney Griner: Russia Ready to Discuss Prisoner Swap. Cherelle Griner fears she won't be able to see her wife Brittney Griner again. In a preview for her upcoming interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, the WNBA star's wife spoke about her feelings over the potential fate of the athlete as she remains imprisoned in Russia for drug charges.
Tekashi 6ix9ine slams Brittney Griner during trip to Russia
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has given folks new reasons who detest the diminutive emcee. During a concert tour stop in Russia, Tekashi actually had the intestinal fortitude to say “f— Brittney Griner” while touring the capital city of Russia over the weekend. Meanwhile, Griner is languishing in a...
Former Trump Aide Says Supreme Court Will Come Off As 'Corrupt' If It Intervenes In Mar-A-Lago Case
Trump has now taken to the Supreme Court for intervention in the Mar-A-Lago case. Legal experts say the move may not yield results the former president is seeking. Donald Trump’s former aide and lawyer Michael Cohen launched a scathing criticism of what he described as the delaying tactics of the former president in a recent TikTok video.
Women who were under Russian occupation for six months speak out
More than 300 Ukrainian villages and towns have been liberated in four days of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, according to Ukrainian officials. CNN’s Melissa Bell speaks to residents about their experiences under Russia’s six-month occupation.
South Korean president caught on hot mic insulting US Congress
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was caught on a hot mic insulting the U.S. Congress, after President Biden promised several billion dollars for a global health initiative on Wednesday. “How could Biden not lose damn face if these f—ers do not pass it in Congress?” Yoon said, following a photo...
Brittney Griner: US basketball star's wife says 'it seems like she is a hostage'
The wife of Brittney Griner says the US basketball star is "like a hostage" after being jailed for nine years in Russia on drug charges. Griner, 31, was sentenced on 4 August, having been detained in February for possessing less than a gram of cannabis oil. Cherelle Griner told CBS...
'Put Such A Bracelet On Putin': Former Russian Journalist Confirms Escape, Sends Kremlin A Message
Former Russian journalist, Marina Ovsyannikova, confirmed on Telegram Wednesday she had escaped pre-trial house arrest and fled to an undisclosed location. Ovsyannikova, who had been under house arrest since August but said she is “completely innocent,” made headlines in March when she protested live on Russia’s state-owned Channel 1 flagship news program.
Colorado baker who went to Supreme Court over gay wedding cake challenges ruling on transgender cake
A Colorado baker who made headlines for a partial Supreme Court victory over his opposition to a gay wedding cake is now challenging a ruling over a transgender cake.On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that lawyers forJack Phillips appealed a court ruling made last year which found him in violation of the state’s anti-discrimination laws by refusing a transgender woman’s cake. He was ordered to pay the maximum amount under the state’s Anti Discrimination Act to the customer who sued for refusing her request to bake a cake that would celebrate her gender transition in 2017, the AP said.Autumn...
Trump Wants The Supreme Court To Have Its Say In The Mar-A-Lago Documents Case
Donald Trump and his legal team are requesting that the U.S. Supreme Court review a stay issued by the 11th Circuit of Appeals in the Mar-a-Lago documents case. What Happened: The lawyers for the former president said the 11th Circuit lacked jurisdiction to stay the special master’s review of the documents, according to court documents seen by NPR.
Russia labels star rapper Oxxxymiron a 'foreign agent': ministry
Russia on Friday labelled superstar rapper Oxxxymiron, popular among young Russians, a "foreign agent", according to the interior ministry's website. His name was added to a register of "foreign agents" -- a term used to crackdown on Kremlin critics -- on the ministry's website.
Putin Ally Says Zelenskyy's 'Preventive Strikes' Comment 'Evidence Of The Threats' Posed By Kyiv
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, one of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comments suggesting that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization should launch preventive strikes on Moscow confirmed that Kremlin’s decision to invade Ukraine was justified. What Happened: "By doing so, (he) essentially presented...
FBI gives evidence to tie militia to Gov. Whitmer plotters
Jurors in Michigan heard secretly recorded audio as prosecutors tried to show how a paramilitary group was connected to a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Avoiding Nuclear Armageddon: How President Biden Can Do It--Also, Investing In The Shadow Of Armageddon.
At a fundraiser in New York on Thursday, President Biden warned that we faced the threat of nuclear Armageddon for the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. Better late than never for him to acknowledge the risk, but what is he doing to prevent it? According to Bloomberg, Biden acknowledged that worse the war goes for Russia in the Ukraine, the greater the danger of nuclear war:
Putin Refusing To Take Responsibility For Actions Contributing To A Global Food Crisis
Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to avoid responsibility for what many believe is a looming global food crisis. While he readily admits the crisis exists, he continues to blame it on “the West’s predatory policies.”. In addition, Putin is discussing amending a landmark grain deal with Ukraine to...
