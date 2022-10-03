ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tekashi 6ix9ine slams Brittney Griner during trip to Russia

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has given folks new reasons who detest the diminutive emcee. During a concert tour stop in Russia, Tekashi actually had the intestinal fortitude to say “f— Brittney Griner” while touring the capital city of Russia over the weekend. Meanwhile, Griner is languishing in a...
'Put Such A Bracelet On Putin': Former Russian Journalist Confirms Escape, Sends Kremlin A Message

Former Russian journalist, Marina Ovsyannikova, confirmed on Telegram Wednesday she had escaped pre-trial house arrest and fled to an undisclosed location. Ovsyannikova, who had been under house arrest since August but said she is “completely innocent,” made headlines in March when she protested live on Russia’s state-owned Channel 1 flagship news program.
The Independent

Colorado baker who went to Supreme Court over gay wedding cake challenges ruling on transgender cake

A Colorado baker who made headlines for a partial Supreme Court victory over his opposition to a gay wedding cake is now challenging a ruling over a transgender cake.On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that lawyers forJack Phillips appealed a court ruling made last year which found him in violation of the state’s anti-discrimination laws by refusing a transgender woman’s cake. He was ordered to pay the maximum amount under the state’s Anti Discrimination Act to the customer who sued for refusing her request to bake a cake that would celebrate her gender transition in 2017, the AP said.Autumn...
AFP

Russia labels star rapper Oxxxymiron a 'foreign agent': ministry

Russia on Friday labelled superstar rapper Oxxxymiron, popular among young Russians, a "foreign agent", according to the interior ministry's website. His name was added to a register of "foreign agents" -- a term used to crackdown on Kremlin critics -- on the ministry's website.  
Benzinga

Putin Ally Says Zelenskyy's 'Preventive Strikes' Comment 'Evidence Of The Threats' Posed By Kyiv

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, one of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comments suggesting that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization should launch preventive strikes on Moscow confirmed that Kremlin’s decision to invade Ukraine was justified. What Happened: "By doing so, (he) essentially presented...
Benzinga

Avoiding Nuclear Armageddon: How President Biden Can Do It--Also, Investing In The Shadow Of Armageddon.

At a fundraiser in New York on Thursday, President Biden warned that we faced the threat of nuclear Armageddon for the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. Better late than never for him to acknowledge the risk, but what is he doing to prevent it? According to Bloomberg, Biden acknowledged that worse the war goes for Russia in the Ukraine, the greater the danger of nuclear war:
