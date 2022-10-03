Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Steel Dynamics (STLD) Wraps Up Mexican Recycling Company Buyout
STLD - Free Report) has completed the acquisition of Roca Acero S.A. de C.V. The acquisition is part of its North American raw material procurement strategy. The deal was fully financed with available cash. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, Roca operates a ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals recycling business. Its operations...
Zacks.com
Five Below (FIVE) Rides High on Strategies: Apt to Hold
FIVE - Free Report) seems well poised for growth, thanks to its robust business strategies. FIVE’s focus on providing trend-right products, improving supply-chain operations, strengthening digital capabilities and remodeling stores will continue to yield solid results. Also, FIVE remains committed to enhancing customer experience through several ways. Its Triple-Double growth strategy also looks encouraging.
Zacks.com
W. R. Berkley (WRB) Expands Its Product Recall Business
WRB - Free Report) Berkley Global Product Recall will change its name to Berkley Product Protection. At the same time, the unit has decided to expand its offerings. With the expansion, Berkley Product Protection’s product portfolio will include new liability coverages for medium- to high-hazard risks for manufacturers, wholesalers and importers.
Zacks.com
5 Stocks Set to Thrive in the Booming LNG Export Environment
SHEL - Free Report) , Chevron (. ET - Free Report) are some of the firms taking advantage of this export boom. Per British energy giant Shell’s 2022 LNG Outlook, demand for natural gas chilled to liquid form reached 380 million tons last year, up by 21 million tons from 2020 as most economies recovered from the disruption caused by the pandemic. It's important to note that just 100 million tons were traded in the year 2000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Buy From the Promising Outsourcing Industry
ADP - Free Report) , Paychex, Inc. (. G - Free Report) are some stocks that are likely to gain from the abovementioned industry trends. However, rising data security issues, thanks to increased dependency on technology, are concerns for the industry. Industry Description. Outsourcing is the practice of transferring control...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 7th
MNTK - Free Report) : This biogas focused renewable energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days. Montauk Renewables, Inc. Price and Consensus. Montauk Renewables, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Montauk Renewables, Inc. Quote. Montauk’s...
Zacks.com
First Republic (FRC) to Raise $390M With Common Stock Offering
FRC - Free Report) declined 2.7% after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 2 million shares of its common stock. With the offering, the company expects to raise gross proceeds of $390.3 million, excluding underwriting discounts and commissions as well as anticipated offering expenses. The company has also...
Zacks.com
Should You Buy Bank OZK (OZK) Stock to Earn Higher Dividend?
OZK - Free Report) announced a dividend hike yet again. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 33 cents per share, reflecting a rise of 3.1% from the prior payout. The dividend will be paid out on Oct 21 to shareholders of record as of Oct 14. This marks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
How Investors Can Grab Better Returns for Oils and Energy Using the Zacks ESP Screener
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss...
Zacks.com
BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) Soars 7.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
BMTX - Free Report) shares rallied 7.4% in the last trading session to close at $7.29. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8% gain over the past four weeks. BM...
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
Zacks.com
Northern (NOG) to Acquire Northern Delaware Assets for $157.5M
NOG - Free Report) recently declared that it has signed an acquisition agreement to take over certain oil and gas assets in the Northern Delaware Basin in the United States from privately owned Alpha Energy Partners. The initial consideration, which is worth around $157.5 million in cash, is subject to closing adjustments.
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Walmart Inc. (WMT) is a Trending Stock
WMT - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this world's largest retailer have returned -3.5%, compared...
Zacks.com
Reasons Why You Should Hold Reinsurance Group (RGA) Stock
RGA - Free Report) has been gaining momentum on the back of higher new business volumes of closed longevity business, favorable claims experience, continued growth of Financial Solutions Reinsurance and a higher invested asset base. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reinsurance Group’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share...
Zacks.com
5 Winning ETF Strategies for Q4
The U.S. stock market wrapped up its worst first nine months of a calendar year since 2002, with the three major indices in a bear market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 21% while the S&P 500 is off 25%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has underperformed, tumbling 32%. Persistently...
Zacks.com
Discover (DFS) and TYDEi to Digitize Healthcare Purchases
DFS - Free Report) payments brand Discover Global Network recently joined forces with vendor management platform provider TYDEi Health to devise a solution for easing healthcare purchase payments. Shares of Discover Financial lost 0.7% on Oct 5, replicating declines in the broader markets. The platform of TYDEi serves as a...
Zacks.com
Ingersoll Rand (IR) Acquires Dosatron International for $90M
IR - Free Report) recently acquired Dosatron International, a provider of water-powered dosing pumps and systems in North America. The acquisition was valued at approximately $90 million in cash (with additional future consideration of up to $15 million). The acquisition expands Ingersoll Rand’s digital technology portfolio, opening up opportunities in...
Zacks.com
Why Embraer (ERJ) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Zacks.com
Why You Should Stay Invested in Voya Financial (VOYA) Stock
VOYA - Free Report) has been gaining momentum, given higher surplus income, lower credited interest, higher investment income, growth across all product lines and strong financial standing. Estimate Revision. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 has moved 3.3% and 0.6% north, respectively, in the past 30 days, reflecting...
Zacks.com
Cognizant (CTSH) Expands Partnership With Centrica in UK
CTSH - Free Report) recently announced that it has extended its partnership with the U.K’s energy service provider Centrica to provide services such as application testing and management of its IT infrastructure landscape. Cognizant partnered with Centrica back in 2005 with a broad range of consulting, Artificial Intelligence (AI)...
