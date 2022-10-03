Tulsa police identifies 17-year-old killed at McLain High School

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified the 17-year-old victim killed after a football game at McLain High School on Friday.

Police said Terron Yarbrough was shot and killed following the game.

Police have not identified the other 17-year-old shot at the game, or the two additional shooting victims reported Monday morning.

McLain High School canceled classes on Monday, but said on-site grief counseling will be available.

