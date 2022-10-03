Read full article on original website
A Snapshot: What is happening in the USA cattle herd
The year kicked off with a cattle inventory estimated to be down 2%, thanks to a 2021 calf crop down 2.3% from the previous year, due largely to the pressures brought on by drought and high input costs for feed, fuel, fertilizer and labor. This Market Intel provides farmers and ranchers with a snapshot of what is happening to the U.S. cattle herd as we head toward the finish line of 2022.
Crossbreeding has its economic advantages
A crossbred animal has several advantages over the purebred, especially in traits important to commercial cattlemen: increased fertility, longevity, feed efficiency and disease resistance—due to the phenomenon of hybrid vigor (heterosis). It also generally provides an increase in growth and carcass yield over what the parents produce. The more...
Farm Progress America, October 6, 2022
Max Armstrong points to the link between human and animal health. He shares insights from the One Health Initiative looking at the link between animal health, human health and the environment. Dr. Leah Dorman, Phibro Animal Health, discusses the work of the organization which is improving the outcomes for humans. The approach helps society monitor and share information about antibiotic resistance and promotes stewardship of these products.
Create success for your beef herd
I have written before that sell/buy marketing is the oldest form of marketing. It is the oldest because it works. I have also written many times that I believe the market will come around and take care of us. Some people have a hard time believing that because of the way we have been mentally conditioned to fight the market. And that is a fight we will lose 50% of the time.
What is the real cost of mineral supplementation?
For some management practices calculating the return on investment is straightforward. Unfortunately, determining the cost vs. benefit of mineral supplementation is not always clear. This is why it seems when input costs go up, the mineral is one of the things that can be easy to cut out or replace with a less expensive, lower quality option. The problem is that early signs of mineral deficiencies can be hard to identify and often go unnoticed. Eventually, in cases of severe mineral deficiency, producers could see widespread issues throughout the herd that has us making phone calls to our veterinarian. But those early and often sub-clinical deficiencies can also eat away at performance, productivity, and, yes, profitability. Sub-clinical deficiencies might look like a few more open cows this year compared to last or needing to treat a few more calves this time around. Of course, there are several reasons we would see lower pregnancy rates or higher pull rates from one year to the next, and we shouldn’t always blame it on the mineral. However, ensuring the herd is protected against mineral deficiencies is a simple practice in a business where so much is outside of our control.
The cattle cycle: It can be a long 10 years
Much discussion surrounding cattle markets in 2022 has focused on factors impacting current and future supplies. Drought-induced feedlot placements, higher cow and heifer slaughter, and lower auction receipts are all topics discussed in this newsletter over the past few months that have implications for cattle supplies moving forward. Today, I want to take a step back and look at the supply situation from a longer-term perspective which is typically called the cattle cycle.
Purina fermentation product supports feed efficiency in feedlot cattle
Feed costs are a constant consideration for cattle feeders. Improving feed efficiency, even by a small margin, can pay big dividends in the long run. “If cattle eat less and gain the same, it’s a nice advantage because you save on the amount you’re feeding. The cattle industry has continually focused on improving feed efficiency through nutrition and genetics,” said Ron Scott, Ph.D., director of beef technical innovation with Purina Animal Nutrition. “Purina EfficienZ fermentation product is designed to help take things a step further.”
Biosecurity: Start with small steps
Animal disease outbreaks are a common sight in today’s headlines. Avian influenza, African swine fever, and foot-and-mouth disease are just a few examples. Producers can take steps to minimize the risk of a disease outbreak on their livestock premises. When beef producers increase biosecurity measures to decrease the likelihood of foreign animal diseases, they are also taking steps to reduce exposure to and disease losses from more common endemic diseases such as bovine viral diarrhea, infectious bovine rhinotracheitis, mycoplasma, Johne’s disease, shipping fever, trichomoniasis, warts and ringworm.
