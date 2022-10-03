ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man dead after falling from escalator at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium

By Nexstar Media Wire, Aaron Marrie
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Pa ( WTAJ ) — One man is dead after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Around 4:45 p.m. ET, Pittsburgh Police and EMS within Acrisure Stadium responded to a man who reportedly fell from an escalator inside the stadium, according to a press release from Deputy Public Information Officer Amanda Mueller.

Paramedics on the scene immediately administered care and transported the man to the hospital in critical condition. Authorities say the man later passed from his injuries.

NFL’s J.J. Watt ‘went into AFib,’ had heart shocked

The cause of the fall is currently under investigation, and the man has not yet been identified.

Acrisure Stadium, previously known as Heinz Field, is the home field of both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the University of Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Steelers played at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, losing to the New York Jets, 24-20.

