Bay Net
Local Pet Groomer Opened Mobile Spa Out Of Love For Animals
HOLLYWOOD, Md. – Zac Gagnon, a Southern Maryland native, has a love for animals like no other. Now the 36-year-old is the owner of a mobile pet spa serving the wonderful pups of southern Maryland. Zac had always wanted to do something with animals since his youth. He started...
arlingtonmagazine.com
What Exactly Is ‘Dirty Wellness’?
I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland. My guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist (his company is called NatureWorx). He is also sticking his tongue out.
storereporter.com
Latest on Wegmans, Rockville shopping center auctioned — plus Psycho Bunny & more at the mall
Don't let the cranes fool you — Wegmans is still years away. By the look of all these cranes at the new Twinbrook Quarter development — and the speed at which it’s rising on Rockville Pike — you’d think we’d be getting our Wegmans very soon. Unfortunately, developer B.F. Saul Company tells us we’re now looking at early 2025. At least we know there will be plenty of parking: Wegmans will have a dedicated lot with more than 1,100 spaces.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Tattoo Parlors in Maryland
MARYLAND - Maryland is home to many tattoo parlors if you are in the market for a new tattoo. From piercing to tattoos, there is a place for you. There are plenty of options if you're looking for a Baltimore tattoo parlor. One Shot Studio, a Baltimore tattoo studio, works with your own design or works from their portfolio. Red Octopus Tattoo has several locations throughout Maryland and offers a 10 percent military discount. The studio also accepts walk-ins and features an impressive roster of artists.
Bay Net
Cynthia Denise Mattingly
Cynthia Denise Mattingly, 58 of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on September 28, 2022 at Southern Maryland Hospital Center, Clinton. She was born on August 20, 1964 in Maryland to James Mattingly and Hazel Beatrice (Toute) Mattingly. Cynthia was employed by Sam’s Club as a Store Clerk. She was a...
kiss951.com
Maryland Man Uses Ham Radio To Rescue 10 From FL Island
A firefighter and ham radio hobbyist in Maryland was able to help Florida residents stranded after Hurricane Ian. According to FOX News, Baltimore firefighter Dale Klonin is an amateur ham radio operator with an interest in news and weather events. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the 46-year-old from Hampstead, Maryland, had been monitoring information about rescue efforts.
macaronikid.com
🍷 Win 4 Tickets To The Wine On The Water Festival October 15-16
Whether you'd like a day date with your significant other or a fun afternoon with girlfriends, the Wine on the Water Festival at Kurtz's Beach is the perfect outing!. Surrounded by some of the most beautiful Chesapeake Bay shoreline, celebrate a gorgeous day by the water with dozens of area wineries, culinary artists and master artisans.
Bay Net
Ronald William Henrion
Ronald William Henrion, 66, from Hughesville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2022, with his wife Lynn and daughters Angela and Megan by his side after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Ronald was born on March 5, 1956, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Arthur W. Henrion and Maria...
Bay Net
LOCATED: Jalil and Rhodie Stewart, Have Been Found
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that two brothers have been reported missing in St. Mary’s County. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on October 6 that the two boys, identified as Jalil Cam’ron Stewart, 17, and Rhodie Isaac Stewart Jr., 14, are related.
Bay Net
Calvert Special Operations Team Conducts Hands-On Training
PORT REPUBLIC, Md. – On October 4, 2022, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Team (SOT) conducted an all-hands-on training scenario with our drone team and members of our Conflict Management Team (CMT) at the Island Creek Training facility in Port Republic. SOT and CMT members practiced...
Bay Net
Violet Ann Bailey
Violet Ann Bailey, 82, of Avenue, MD, passed away on October 3, 2022 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD with her family at her side. She was born in Leonardtown, MD to the late Joseph Aloysius Bowles, Sr. and Helen Celeste Latham Bowles. Violet was born and...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland High Schooler Helps Send Smiles To Sick Children In Need
MORGANZA, Md. – Alex Williams, one of the founders of “Sending Smiles”, is a Junior at Chopticon High School. She and her sister Ashley created the nonprofit organization when she was 9, and her sister was 12. What Sending Smiles does is best described by Alex, “We...
Bay Net
The Town Of Chesapeake Beach Welcomes Baia Coastal Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Mayor and Town Council join the Calvert County Board of Commissioners in welcoming Baia Coastal Kitchen & Wine Bar to the Town of Chesapeake Beach. October 5, 2022, marked the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Coastal Kitchen & Wine Bar which has already brought great...
Bay Net
John Calvin Sanford
On September 25, 2022, John Calvin Sanford, 76, of Cobb Island, MD passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. John was born on June 5, 1946 to Alvin and Dorothy Switzer Sanford in Washington, DC. After graduating high school, John attended the Prince George’s County Fire Department Career Recruit School in 1968 and began his career as a firefighter. He was passionate about his fire service career and was known as a professional and courageous squad member, often risking his own life to save others.
Bay Weekly
Oyster Festival Celebrates 25 Years
A beloved community festival celebrates 25 years next weekend. The Captain Avery Museum in Shady Side hosts its annual Oyster Festival Saturday, Oct. 15. The event is a celebration of local music and local food, featuring oysters served up in a variety of ways. The museum’s namesake, Captain Avery, made his living by oystering on the Bay and selling his oysters up in Baltimore. The Anne Arundel Watermen’s Association will bring the bivalves to you, serving up fresh Bay oysters raw with sauce or in a shooter.
Bay Net
WANTED: Sheriff Seeks The Whereabouts Of Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey, age 40 of Waldorf. Dorsey violated the conditions of his home detention and is wanted for Escape Second Degree. Dorsey was originally charged with Driving/Attempting to Drive a Motor Vehicle...
mocoshow.com
Wendy’s in Gaithersburg to Give Away Free Food for a Year to 100 People at Grand Re-Opening
Wendy’s at 18425 Woodfield Rd in Gaithersburg is undergoing renovations that will bring brighter dining areas with additional seating options like private booths or lounge seating, new freestyle soda dispensers, and modern contemporary designs. When the restaurant has its grand re-opening event on Saturday, October 15th, they’ll give away 100 VIP ticket to those 16 and older and present in line at 10:30am when the dining room opens (a purchase is necessary to be considered for a card). Anyone who gets a VIP ticket will be able to come back to the store once a week for a year to receive a free sandwich, salad, or breakfast biscuit.
mocoshow.com
Crumbl Cookies Now Open in Gaithersburg
Crumbl Cookies is now open at 277 Kentlands Blvd, next to Panera, in the space that was formerly home to TD Ameritrade. Crumbl Cookies is a bakery with locations nationwide that sells chocolate chip and sugar cookies every day, but the rest of their offerings rotate. This week’s options include caramel apple, pumpkin roll, and blue mint. The first MoCo location opened at Federal Plaza in Rockville in 2020 and its Germantown location at 20650 Seneca Meadows Pkwy opened last month.
Bay Net
Thomas Lloyd Madison, Sr.
Thomas Lloyd “Tom or Tommy” Madison, Sr., 67, of Bushwood, MD passed away on September 27, 2022 at his home. He was born on February 12, 1955 in Washington D.C. to the late John Francis Madison and Gloria Ann Pilkerton Madison. Tommy moved to St. Mary’s County in...
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood
Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
