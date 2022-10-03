ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Cars
Savannah, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Cars
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Government
allongeorgia.com

Victim’s Sister Arrested in Stadium Walk Shooting Wednesday

Statesboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting at Stadium Walk Apartments on Wednesday. The female victim was shot in the back. She is being treated at Memorial Health in Savannah. Her sister and roommate, Amber Breanna Frazier, has been arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
BEAUFORT, SC
yourislandnews.com

Battery Creek High School student charged with bringing gun to school

A 14-year-old Battery Creek High School students faces a weapons charge after an investigation revealed that the student brought a firearm to school. The investigation was prompted when school officials received information Thursday, Oct. 6, indicating the student may have been in possession of a weapon. “Around 9 a.m., there...
BEAUFORT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Zone#Police#Speed Zone#Traffic Cameras#Community School#Spd#Myers Middle School
WJCL

Campus police confiscate weapon from Windsor Forest High student

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham school leaders say all students are safe following a lockdown at Windsor Forest High School this morning. In a statement released by the district, school leaders say a weapon was found on a student following a fight in the cafeteria. The weapon was confiscated by the Campus Police department.
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Southern University Police Arrest Three in Armed Robbery

Georgia Southern University Police arrested three people for an armed robbery that occurred around 8:00 pm on October 1. Two are juveniles. According to the victim, three males approached him near the Southern Courtyard residence hall, brandished a firearm and demanded his wallet, phone and watch. The three suspects then ran in the direction of what used to be University Villas.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Deadly crash shuts down Highway 80 at Johnny Mercer Boulevard

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — All roadways have reopened following a deadly traffic collision Friday morning has caused police to shut down the west end of Highway 80 at Johnny Mercer Boulevard going toward Thunderbolt. Traffic traveling east on Highway 80 is being diverted to Johnny Mercer Boulevard while traffic...
THUNDERBOLT, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
wtoc.com

Weapon found on Windsor Forest High student after fight in cafeteria

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A student was found with a weapon at Windsor Forest High School on Wednesday. According to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, a fight took place in the cafeteria. Some students in the cafeteria told school officials that a weapon was seen. Multiple viewers sent us videos of a fight that broke out at the school and a student brandishing a gun shortly after the altercation was broken up.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. On Oct. 5 at 12:09 p.m., Statesboro Police officers respond to Stadium Walk apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old female victim with a single […]
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Man shot in the 600 block of Cape Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place in the 600 block of Cape Street Tuesday. Police say a man was shot and his injuries are non-life threatening. No further details are available at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

2 injured in Trask Parkway crash

On Saturday evening, Oct. 1, the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a motor vehicle collision on Trask Parkway and Bruce K Smalls Road resulting in two occupants suffereing potentially serious injuries. Just before 7:30 p.m., emergency crews arrived on scene to a two-vehicle collision between a...
SHELDON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy