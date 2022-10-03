Read full article on original website
WJCL
Police: 12,000-plus drivers sped past Savannah schools in 5 days. Traffic cameras aim to stop that
SAVANNAH, Ga. — People who drive through Savannah may want to double check their speeds. Savannah Police Department officials have announced new photo-enforced speed zones near schools. It’s a move that comes after a traffic study done in May 2020 found 12,678 drivers going more than 10 miles over...
WJCL
Police: Detectives working 18-20 hour days, pond searched in hopes of finding Savannah toddler
Update 1:45 p.m.: A statement issued by CCPD Friday afternoon read, in part, "Detectives are working 18-20 hour days and some localized outdoor searches continue, including a search today of a pond." The specific location of the pond was not given. It has been searched by law enforcement, utilizing waders...
GSP: Savannah man killed in fatal early morning crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department shut down the west end of Hwy 80 at Johnny Mercer Boulevard due to a traffic fatality early Friday morning. At 5:03 a.m., Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd at State Route 26 in Chatham County. GSP […]
Report of weapon sparks police presence at Beaufort High School, 1 detained
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — There is a heavy police presence at Beaufort High School for the second day in a row. This time, for a report of a weapon on campus. According to Beaufort Police, one person has been detained, however, no weapon has been located. The following message from Beaufort High School was […]
WTGS
Battery Creek student detained, charged with possessing firearm a day prior to lockdown
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office announced they detained a student after responding to reports of a weapon on school property at Battery Creek High School. Deputies located the 14-year-old student who was said to have the weapon on school property. When deputies spoke...
allongeorgia.com
Victim’s Sister Arrested in Stadium Walk Shooting Wednesday
Statesboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting at Stadium Walk Apartments on Wednesday. The female victim was shot in the back. She is being treated at Memorial Health in Savannah. Her sister and roommate, Amber Breanna Frazier, has been arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.
wtoc.com
Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
yourislandnews.com
Battery Creek High School student charged with bringing gun to school
A 14-year-old Battery Creek High School students faces a weapons charge after an investigation revealed that the student brought a firearm to school. The investigation was prompted when school officials received information Thursday, Oct. 6, indicating the student may have been in possession of a weapon. “Around 9 a.m., there...
WJCL
Campus police confiscate weapon from Windsor Forest High student
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham school leaders say all students are safe following a lockdown at Windsor Forest High School this morning. In a statement released by the district, school leaders say a weapon was found on a student following a fight in the cafeteria. The weapon was confiscated by the Campus Police department.
WJCL
Police: Savannah pedestrian killed after running into traffic, struck by driver of Ford Explorer
Update 9:51 a.m. Tuesday: Police say the victim has died from their injuries. The following statement was issued Tuesday by Savannah Police:. "Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating an Oct. 3 crash on White Bluff Road that resulted in the death of a 36-year-old Savannah man. Officers responded...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Southern University Police Arrest Three in Armed Robbery
Georgia Southern University Police arrested three people for an armed robbery that occurred around 8:00 pm on October 1. Two are juveniles. According to the victim, three males approached him near the Southern Courtyard residence hall, brandished a firearm and demanded his wallet, phone and watch. The three suspects then ran in the direction of what used to be University Villas.
WJCL
Deadly crash shuts down Highway 80 at Johnny Mercer Boulevard
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — All roadways have reopened following a deadly traffic collision Friday morning has caused police to shut down the west end of Highway 80 at Johnny Mercer Boulevard going toward Thunderbolt. Traffic traveling east on Highway 80 is being diverted to Johnny Mercer Boulevard while traffic...
abcnews4.com
14-year-old student charged with bringing gun to Battery Creek HS, officials say
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A 14-year-old student at Battery Creek High School is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice after bringing a weapon to school on Wednesday, according to Beaufort County authorities. Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the high school on Thursday after they...
wtoc.com
Weapon found on Windsor Forest High student after fight in cafeteria
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A student was found with a weapon at Windsor Forest High School on Wednesday. According to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, a fight took place in the cafeteria. Some students in the cafeteria told school officials that a weapon was seen. Multiple viewers sent us videos of a fight that broke out at the school and a student brandishing a gun shortly after the altercation was broken up.
Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment complex
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. On Oct. 5 at 12:09 p.m., Statesboro Police officers respond to Stadium Walk apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old female victim with a single […]
wtoc.com
Man shot in the 600 block of Cape Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place in the 600 block of Cape Street Tuesday. Police say a man was shot and his injuries are non-life threatening. No further details are available at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
Beaufort deputies send bloodhounds, helicopter to find missing 81-year-old man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort deputies sent bloodhounds and a helicopter Thursday evening to find a missing elderly man. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said 81-year-old Joe Nathan Glover walked away from his home around 5:45 p.m. on Spann Circle in Dale. Family told BCSO that Glover suffers from dementia and they fear […]
yourislandnews.com
2 injured in Trask Parkway crash
On Saturday evening, Oct. 1, the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a motor vehicle collision on Trask Parkway and Bruce K Smalls Road resulting in two occupants suffereing potentially serious injuries. Just before 7:30 p.m., emergency crews arrived on scene to a two-vehicle collision between a...
Police determine active shooter call a hoax at Hampton Elementary School
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Police determined an active shooter call Wednesday at a Hampton Elementary School was a hoax. Hampton Police Department (HPD) received a call warning of an intruder/possible shooter at 2:15 p.m. Hampton County deputies and Varnville Police Department seized a phone on campus that made the prank call. The student who […]
Beaufort High School shots fired report deemed a hoax by police
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — No victims or a shooter were found at Beaufort High School following reports of shots fired. At approximately 9:30 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to Beaufort High School, located at 84 Sea Island Parkway, for the report of shots fired. Police and other first responders rushed to more than 20 […]
