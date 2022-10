On Aug. 9, veteran concert promoter, venue owner and author Peter Shapiro sat down in conversation with senior editor and longtime writer at Rolling Stone, David Fricke, to discuss his new book, The Music Never Stops: What Putting on 10,000 Shows Has Taught Me About Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Magic, co-authored by Relix editor-in-chief, Dean Budnick, at Strand Bookstore in New York City. Now, a video that captures the dialogue has been uploaded to YouTube and is available to stream. Watch now.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO