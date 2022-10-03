ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Philadelphia

Herschel Walker Campaign Says It Raised Over $500,000 After Report Georgia GOP Senate Hopeful Paid for an Abortion

Herschel Walker's Senate campaign has raised over $500,000 since the anti-abortion Republican denied a shocking report that he paid for a woman's abortion years ago, a campaign official told CNBC. Walker's Democratic rival, Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, has trounced him in campaign fundraising. The windfall for the scandal-plagued GOP...
NBC Philadelphia

We Should ‘Fight the Fed' Because It Is Fallible, Investment Advisor Says

"The question we've got to ask ourselves is 'should we fight the Fed?' And I'm saying actually we should consider that because the Fed are fallible," Isaac Stephens from Alvine Investment told CNBC. The comments come as the U.S. experiences rapid inflation and a booming dollar, and economists speculate over...
